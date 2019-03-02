Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Latrobe Rabbit Race to benefit rec board, program for infants
Latrobe Rabbit Race to benefit rec board, program for infants

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Saturday, March 2, 2019 6:30 a.m
825271_web1_gtr-LatRabbitRace-030519
Latrobe-GLSD Parks & Recreation
This shirt was distributed to participants in Latrobe’s 2018 Rabbit Run race.

Registration is under way for the 19th Annual Rabbit Race 5K run and walk April 20 at Latrobe’s Memorial Stadium.

This year’s event benefits Latrobe-Greater Latrobe School District Parks & Recreation and local faith-based human service organization Faith Forward and its Angel Arms program that assists infants born into addiction.

Runners will begin the race at 9:30 a.m., while walkers and those pushing strollers will start a few minutes later.

Race day registration, beginning at 8 a.m., costs $25 and must be paid with cash or a check.

Pre-registration before April 12 costs $20.

Awards will be presented in eight age divisions — for runners and walkers, male and female. Event shirts are available in child and adult sizes, up to XXL.

A printable entry form can be found at latroberecreation.org. A co-signature by a parent or guardian is required for participants under age 18.

Submit the completed form and payment to: Latrobe-GLSD Parks & Recreation, P.O. Box 307, Latrobe, PA 15650-0307.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

