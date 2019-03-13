Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Mushroom Rally go-karting coming to Pittsburgh

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Wednesday, March 13, 2019 9:45 a.m

About an hour ago

Described as ‘Go Karting with a twist,’ Mushroom Rally is planning to race into Pittsburgh.

Apparently inspired by the popular video game series Mario Kart, the rally holds no affiliation with the game, noting on its website, “We are not associated with Nintendo® or Mario Kart.”

The races, held in various cities around the world, encourage drivers to dress as their favorite characters and compete for prizes, at $55 per racer.

Think Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach. Dress and accessorize properly, and cruise around a themed, customized racetrack for a chance to win prizes.

A rally is headed to Pittsburgh Sept. 28-29, organizers say, with a maximum of 600 drivers.

According to its website, Mushroom Rallies are being held in 16 U.S. cities, starting this month in Los Angeles. A final heat is planned in Las Vegas later this year, with each cities’ finalists.

Twenty drivers will compete in the Sin City finals, based on fastest lap time in their city; most stars collected in their city; or by winning a lottery, which every ticket buyer enters.

Age and height requirements appear to vary by city and are listed on the website’s FAQ site.

Details: mushroomrally.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter .


Twitter | Mushroom Rally
Umm, gentlemen, start your engines. Mushroom Rally go kart racing is heading to Pittsburgh.
