National Cereal Day: Pick your favorite and just add milk

Today is National Cereal Day.

Whether you eat it straight out of the box or from a big bowl brimming with milk, cereal lovers, today is your lucky day.

Speaking of lucky … fish out the colorful marshmallow shapes from your special edition Lucky Charms.

Or go all grown-up and pretend you are eating that Raisin Bran for the (sugar-coated) raisins. Or maybe turn 6 again and sneak some more sugar into your sweetened cereal.

Enjoy your favorite breakfast food all day long. As one of America’s favorite comedians taught us, it’s a (somewhat) nourishing, no assembly required any time of the day meal.

It’s #NationalCerealDay! Let’s take a moment to admire our favorite cereal aficionado. pic.twitter.com/1Eug98UcWs — hulu (@hulu) March 7, 2017

In celebration of the day, BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse (with a couple of Pittsburgh area locations) is launching a new cereal Pizookie. It’s a like a giant cereal cookie baked in a deep-dish pan and topped with ice cream.

Hey, why shouldn’t cereal be part of your dessert? If you’re going to indulge, at least the cereal makes it seem somewhat healthy. Just keep telling yourself that.

No need to guess — we’ve got the scoop. The Cinnamon Toast Crunch version features a buttery sugar cookie topped with vanilla bean ice cream. Got a craving? Satisfy it in the McCandless and Upper St. Clair restaurants. The treat will be available starting today and for a limited time only.

Cereal is increasingly finding its way into snack foods and baked goods, increasing the options for those of us hooked on the childhood fave.

It’s really happening… Rice Krispies Treats has taken bite size treats and covered them in chocolatey goodness. Snap Crackle Poppers are in stores now! #SoMuchMoreToLove💙 pic.twitter.com/Kq8yqpNjWZ — Rice Krispies® (@ricekrispies) January 24, 2019

It’s not just for breakfast any more.

me eating a bowl cereal as a late night snack pic.twitter.com/mVSU8XvQnC — markie (@marcusthough) March 6, 2019

And, seriously … we all love it.

I will definitely enjoy my favorite cereal today on #NationalCerealDay pic.twitter.com/iNUqwNbd7p — Carlo Colaiacovo (@CarloColaiacovo) March 7, 2019

