National Cereal Day: Pick your favorite and just add milk | TribLIVE.com
Food & Drink

National Cereal Day: Pick your favorite and just add milk

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Thursday, March 7, 2019 7:44 a.m
Cereal, it’s not just for breakfast.
838979_web1_gtr-fd-cereal1-030719
Oh, the choices to make on National Cereal Day.

About an hour ago

Today is National Cereal Day.

Whether you eat it straight out of the box or from a big bowl brimming with milk, cereal lovers, today is your lucky day.

Speaking of lucky … fish out the colorful marshmallow shapes from your special edition Lucky Charms.

Or go all grown-up and pretend you are eating that Raisin Bran for the (sugar-coated) raisins. Or maybe turn 6 again and sneak some more sugar into your sweetened cereal.

Enjoy your favorite breakfast food all day long. As one of America’s favorite comedians taught us, it’s a (somewhat) nourishing, no assembly required any time of the day meal.

In celebration of the day, BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse (with a couple of Pittsburgh area locations) is launching a new cereal Pizookie. It’s a like a giant cereal cookie baked in a deep-dish pan and topped with ice cream.

Hey, why shouldn’t cereal be part of your dessert? If you’re going to indulge, at least the cereal makes it seem somewhat healthy. Just keep telling yourself that.

No need to guess — we’ve got the scoop. The Cinnamon Toast Crunch version features a buttery sugar cookie topped with vanilla bean ice cream. Got a craving? Satisfy it in the McCandless and Upper St. Clair restaurants. The treat will be available starting today and for a limited time only.

Cereal is increasingly finding its way into snack foods and baked goods, increasing the options for those of us hooked on the childhood fave.

It’s not just for breakfast any more.

And, seriously … we all love it.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

