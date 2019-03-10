Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Remember When March 11
Remember When March 11

George Guido
George Guido | Sunday, March 10, 2019 6:16 p.m
Bowlers on the Well-Come Inn team from Trocarino Lanes in New Kensington finished 21st out of 209 teams in a Pittsburgh tournament in February of 1970. From left: Mike Pellegrino of New Kensington, Tom Palko of Sarver, Neal Yeager of Oakmont, Lou Szuch of Lower Burrell and Jack Potocnak of New Kensington.

100 years ago

Local veteran back from France

Paul Heilman, who enlisted in the 18th regiment some time ago, has arrived back home on Sixth Avenue in Parnassus. Heilman carries two wound stripes and was cited for bravery during the battle of the Argonne forest.

75 years ago

Bus drivers end strike

Thousands of busy war workers are again able to ride to work after striking Harmony Bus Line drivers voted to end their walkout. Federal Concilliator Joseph Conway announced the settlement after a meeting at the East Deer township municipal building.

50 years ago

Freeport Bridge renamed

The state highways department erected a sign officially naming the bridge entering Freeport as the Donald R. Lobaugh Bridge. Lobaugh was Armstrong County’s first Congressional Medal of Honor winner and a lifelong Freeport resident.

25 years ago

Clark breaks own dive record

Freeport’s Beth Clark broke her own record at the PIAA swimming and diving championships at Penn State’s McCoy Natatorium. Clark scored a 429.15 to win the state Class AA title, bettering her mark of 416.65 set the previous year.

15 years ago

RIDC to develop Edgewater site

The Regional Industrial Development Corp. announced plans to transform the closed Edgewater Steel Co. site in Oakmont to a mix of housing, retail shops and light industrial development. The 32-acre site has had all environmental hazards removed.

10 years ago

PennDOT seeks to improve Route 910

A five-mile stretch of Route 910 in Indiana Township will be resurfaced from the Route 28 interchange to Saxonburg Boulevard in the Dorseyville section of the township. The year-long project will start in the fall of 2009 and will cost up to $15 million.

Five years ago

Tarentum’s ‘leaning tower’ to be razed

Borough officials have determined that Tarentum’s “leaning tower” on Fourth Avenue has leaned too far, according to Eureka Fire-Rescue. Fourth will be shut down between Lock and Wood streets until the building that was damaged in the 1936 flood is demolished.

George Guido is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

