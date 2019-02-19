Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Sister flakes out of biannual retreats | TribLIVE.com
More Lifestyles

Sister flakes out of biannual retreats

Carolyn Hax
Carolyn Hax | Tuesday, February 19, 2019 1:30 a.m
756608_web1_gtr-LIV-hax

Adapted from a recent online discussion.

Dear Carolyn:

Three sisters, all in mid-40s, all live within hours of each other and are generally very close. I, as the oldest, like to plan twice-a-year “sisters retreats” where we all travel somewhere fun. Lately, the middle sister is “not feeling” these outings. We all initially agree on plans, and then at the last minute she flakes out with some flimsy excuse and says she really doesn’t want to go to that particular place.

I’ve asked her why she didn’t just let us know that sooner, but she feels she can’t just say she’s not interested.

Lately it seems that if she’s not initiating the plans or event in general, she’s not really interested. Yet, she expects us to show up at whatever event she plans.

I don’t know how to vocalize my frustration without hurting her feelings or turning it into a big deal. If my other sister and I don’t reach out to her periodically, we hardly ever hear from her. How can we get her to open up about what’s really bugging her?

— Sister

Maybe it’s just bugging her to be bugged about this.

Maybe she’s not happy with the eldest-directed status quo, and trying to change direction a bit. Here’s how that usually looks: her saying no to stuff you plan, and inviting you to stuff she plans.

And maybe she hasn’t spelled this out for you clearly because she has been met with resistance in the past when she wanted her say.

This isn’t to defend the flake-out-last-minute method; even if it’s painful or awkward to, adults need to act like adults. I’m just offering one way to explain it.

And a way to mitigate some of the frustration:

(1) Don’t “vocalize my frustration” or “open” her up. Just, accept where she is right now and meet her there. Birth orders aren’t marching orders. Let her take the lead for a while.

(2) Or, ask outright, kindly: “Do you want to plan the next retreat? Or, rethink them, space them out, suspend them for a bit?”

(3) Or, take facts at face value and stop interpreting them:

Don’t: “She expects us to show up”;

Do: “She invited us” — then either go or don’t go as you wish.

Don’t: “If [we] don’t reach out to her periodically, we hardly ever hear from her”;

Do: [thinks of sister.] [calls sister.] [quashes expectations.]

It’s a completely different way of thinking, and so is deceptively difficult. But it’s doable and rewarding — and so respectful of autonomy that you might find she’s more present the less you plan for her to be.

Re: Retreats:

Has the sister ever thought that twice a year is just a little too often? My sisters and I go on “sister trips” every 12-16 months. I can’t imagine doing it more often due to just living our normal lives. Also, we rotate through who is responsible for planning.

— Another Sister

Re: Retreats:

“She expects us to show up”: I read it as, she pouts if other sisters don’t turn up for her plans. That would be annoying in this context.

— Reader

Indeed. But the answer still is to go when you want to, and don’t when you don’t — i.e., don’t react to pouting.

Email Carolyn at tellme@washpost.com, follow her on Facebook or chat with her online at noon each Friday at washingtonpost.com.

Categories: More Lifestyles
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.