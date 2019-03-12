Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Tailgating packages available for sold-out Garth Brooks show at Heinz Field | TribLIVE.com
More Lifestyles

Tailgating packages available for sold-out Garth Brooks show at Heinz Field

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Tuesday, March 12, 2019 10:17 a.m
869360_web1_ptr-LIV-WEBgarthreview05-020615
Garth Brooks performs in 2015 on the opening night of four dates in Pittsburgh at Consol Energy Center. Brooks re turns to Pittsburgh May 18 as part of his upcoming stadium tour.

About an hour ago

Tailgating before country music legend Garth Brooks’ Pittsburgh performance on May 18 just got an upgrade.

The Tailgate Guys will have two packages available for fans who want to party in the parking lot before Brooks’ Stadium Tour at Heinz Field, according to a Tuesday announcement.

The tailgating experience on the Great Lawn includes a tent, coolers, tables and chairs, as well as additional upgrade options.

“We are excited to partner with Heinz Field to offer Garth Brooks fans a turnkey pre-concert experience,” said Jimmy Fisher, Tailgate Guys’ vice president in a news release. “Our tailgate package options not only save concert-goers time, but paired with the picturesque setting on the Great Lawn, I can’t imagine a better way to begin what is sure to be a memorable evening at Heinz Field.”

To reserve a tailgate, visit tailgateguys.com/home/heinzfield, call 412-525-4125 or email pitt@tailgateguys.com.

Additional tickets for the concert, which is sold out, will be available, according to the announcement.

The 72,887 tickets sold surpassed the attendance of 69,983 for the 2016 Pitt-Penn State football game. Brooks’ Stadium Tour is underway.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.