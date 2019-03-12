Tailgating packages available for sold-out Garth Brooks show at Heinz Field

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Tailgating before country music legend Garth Brooks’ Pittsburgh performance on May 18 just got an upgrade.

The Tailgate Guys will have two packages available for fans who want to party in the parking lot before Brooks’ Stadium Tour at Heinz Field, according to a Tuesday announcement.

The tailgating experience on the Great Lawn includes a tent, coolers, tables and chairs, as well as additional upgrade options.

“We are excited to partner with Heinz Field to offer Garth Brooks fans a turnkey pre-concert experience,” said Jimmy Fisher, Tailgate Guys’ vice president in a news release. “Our tailgate package options not only save concert-goers time, but paired with the picturesque setting on the Great Lawn, I can’t imagine a better way to begin what is sure to be a memorable evening at Heinz Field.”

To reserve a tailgate, visit tailgateguys.com/home/heinzfield, call 412-525-4125 or email pitt@tailgateguys.com.

Additional tickets for the concert, which is sold out, will be available, according to the announcement.

The 72,887 tickets sold surpassed the attendance of 69,983 for the 2016 Pitt-Penn State football game. Brooks’ Stadium Tour is underway.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter .