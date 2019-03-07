‘The Rising Women Conference’ takes place in Pittsburgh

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Gisele Fetterman is among the moderators Friday at a conference celebrating women’s achievements.

The Rising Women Conference hosted by The Wild Rose Collective takes place from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Ace Hotel in East Liberty.

International Women’s Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity. The Wild Rose Collective’s mission is to “create rituals, events and products to encourage the female-identifying torchbearers of today while remembering those who ignited the flames for change.”

“Our goal is to empower anyone identifying as a woman to dream bigger and achieve the lives and careers they deserve,” said Lindsey Smith of Hazelwood who is co-hosting the event with co-founder of The Wild Rose Collective, Quelcy Kogel of Polish Hill. “We’ll bridge together women from various industries, ages, and walks of life in order to learn from each other, uplift each other and build a stronger community in Pittsburgh and beyond.”

Other Speakers and panelists for the event include founders, CEOs, writers, a self-love coach, a war veteran, photographers, immigrants, mothers, women who overcame homelessness, a lawyer, and an all-female chamber ensemble. Fetterman is the founder of Freestore 15104 in Braddock, which provides food and clothing to people in need. She is married to state Lt. Gov. John Fetterman.

“This is such a special conference because it’s so thoughtfully put together,” she told the Trib. “It’s by women, for women and inclusive of all women.”

Organizers expect 150 attendees.

“I feel the amount of support by women who wanted to be involved is amazing, “ Smith said. “It is so important to be a part of the celebration of International Women’s Day.

Tickets are $149.

Details: https://thewildroseco.com

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact JoAnne at 412-320-7889, jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter .