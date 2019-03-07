Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
‘The Rising Women Conference’ takes place in Pittsburgh | TribLIVE.com
More Lifestyles

‘The Rising Women Conference’ takes place in Pittsburgh

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Thursday, March 7, 2019 3:30 p.m
833143_web1_PTR-WILDROSE-030619
Wild Rose Collective
Quelcy Kogel (left) and Lindsey Smith co-own Wild Rose Collective, and are hosting “The Rising Women Conference” on March 8 at Ace Hotel Pittsburgh in East Liberty.

About an hour ago

Gisele Fetterman is among the moderators Friday at a conference celebrating women’s achievements.

The Rising Women Conference hosted by The Wild Rose Collective takes place from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Ace Hotel in East Liberty.

International Women’s Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity. The Wild Rose Collective’s mission is to “create rituals, events and products to encourage the female-identifying torchbearers of today while remembering those who ignited the flames for change.”

“Our goal is to empower anyone identifying as a woman to dream bigger and achieve the lives and careers they deserve,” said Lindsey Smith of Hazelwood who is co-hosting the event with co-founder of The Wild Rose Collective, Quelcy Kogel of Polish Hill. “We’ll bridge together women from various industries, ages, and walks of life in order to learn from each other, uplift each other and build a stronger community in Pittsburgh and beyond.”

Other Speakers and panelists for the event include founders, CEOs, writers, a self-love coach, a war veteran, photographers, immigrants, mothers, women who overcame homelessness, a lawyer, and an all-female chamber ensemble. Fetterman is the founder of Freestore 15104 in Braddock, which provides food and clothing to people in need. She is married to state Lt. Gov. John Fetterman.

“This is such a special conference because it’s so thoughtfully put together,” she told the Trib. “It’s by women, for women and inclusive of all women.”

View this post on Instagram

This next Rosie is the perfect moderator for our Rising Up panel! Gisele was born in Brazil and emigrated as a child to the US, living as an undocumented immigrant for over a decade. She didn’t let her circumstances dictate her desire to help others and be of service to her community. We are thrilled Gisele will be joining us!🌹 • More about Gisele: Gisele Fetterman is an access and equity advocate, a hugger, the First Lady of Braddock, Pa and now, the Second Lady of Pennsylvania. She is the founder of Freestore 15104, where surplus and donated goods are received and redistributed to neighbors in need. The Freestore aims to eradicate food and clothing insecurity, and currently serves close to 1,600 clients a month. The Freestore has inspired 6 spin off locations and the birth of 412 Food Rescue. Gisele is the co-founder of 412 Food Rescue, a community wide effort to end hunger and reduce food waste. 412 Food Rescue works with food retailers, wholesalers and other food providers to rescue un-sellable but perfectly good food to feed the food insecure. She is co-founder of For Good PGH, a non-profit that works to advocate inclusion and inspire kindness. Its first initiative, Hello Hijab, has received both national and international praise. Gisele was born in Brazil and emigrated as a child to the US, living as an undocumented immigrant for over a decade. Her work has been featured in the Huffington Post, TODAY Show, CNN, NPR, NY Post and more. Gisele is a Forty under 40 honoree, a Tedx Speaker and a mother of three.

A post shared by The Wild Rose Collective (@thewildroseco) on

Organizers expect 150 attendees.

“I feel the amount of support by women who wanted to be involved is amazing, “ Smith said. “It is so important to be a part of the celebration of International Women’s Day.

Tickets are $149.

Details: https://thewildroseco.com

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact JoAnne at 412-320-7889, jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: More Lifestyles
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.