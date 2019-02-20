Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Think spring with a trip to the Philadelphia Flower Show | TribLIVE.com
Home & Garden

Think spring with a trip to the Philadelphia Flower Show

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Wednesday, February 20, 2019 10:34 a.m
“Flower Power” is the theme of the 2019 Philadelphia Flower Show, set for March 2-10 in the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia.

In late winter, a gardener’s fancy lightly turns to thoughts of … the Philadelphia Flower Show.

Billed as the “oldest and largest indoor flower show in the world,” the annual harbinger of spring is scheduled for March 2-10 in the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia.

Drawing more than 250,000 visitors annually, the 10-acre show features everything from large, elaborate landscaped displays to prize horticultural specimens entered by individual growers and clubs.

Show theme for 2019 is “Flower Power.”

 

 

According to the website, this year’s show “will explore how flowers convey a wide range of emotions and messages in a universal language that transcends cultures and borders. Stunning landscapes, imaginative gardens, and breathtaking floral displays will interpret flowers’ power to inspire, decorate, style, and enrich our lives. Through imaginative exhibits, guests will see ideas like community, healing, peace, transformation, and hope brought to life in surprising, vibrant ways.”

 

 

Started in 1829 by the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, the show introduces new plant varieties, garden and design concepts and organic and sustainable practices. In addition to garden displays, the show hosts world-renowned competitions in horticulture and artistic floral arranging, gardening presentations and demonstrations, special events and an indoor marketplace, the website says.

One interesting item of trivia: The poinsettia was introduced to Americans at the inaugural flower show, which was held in Philadelphia’s Masonic Hall.

 

 

A single-day ticket purchased on the website through March 1 is $34, or $29.95 for entry after 3 p.m. Price will be higher after that date or with purchase on-site at the box office.

Details: 888-718-4253 or theflowershow.com

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

