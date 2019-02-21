Want to get married at Phipps? Wedding showcase answers all of your questions

Supplement table décor with fresh herb plants, succulents or seeded paper that can be planted at a guest's home, a treasured memory of your special day.

Seek venues that recycle and compost after celebration is complete.

Don't go disposable. Use dinnerware and silverware with cloth napkins.

Phipps has lots of menu choices that are locally-sourced and organic.

Phipps offers a wide range of serene natural backdrops with both indoor and outdoor ceremony and reception spaces. Holding a ceremony and reception in one place cuts back on fuel emissions, as guests won't have to travel from multiple locations.

Imagine saying “I do” in a room filled with beautiful flowers or in the middle of a lush garden.

Sound just about perfect?

That can be the scene if you celebrate your big day at Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens in Oakland.

On Feb. 24, engaged couples are invited inside this Pittsburgh iconic spot to gather all of details during the second annual Phipps Weddings Showcase from 6 to 9 p.m.

There’s still time to register for Phipps’ Wedding Showcase this Sunday! Meet local vendors and get inspired by Phipps’ beautiful botanical backdrops: https://t.co/8cQcaoFThu

Photos © Pamela Anticole Photography, Leeann Marie Photography pic.twitter.com/76bKrdBoGb — Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens (@PhippsNews) February 19, 2019

Attendees will meet with event planning experts, photographers, florists, musicians and bakers who specialize in creating memorable wedding experiences.

“We want to make sure we give newly engaged couples an opportunity for a beautiful evening and lots of fun meeting with vendors and seeing the space,” says Allyson Koteski, Phipps director of guest services. “We can customize the venue to personalize it for the couple, because every couple has a view of what their day will look like and we want to provide that perfect day for them.”

Setting the scene

According to Phipps, 40 percent of couples celebrate their engagement from Thanksgiving through Valentine’s Day. They are looking for a venue to host their wedding and Phipps can offer a place of natural beauty, breathtaking spaces and environmentally friendly options.

It’s been named the Best Garden Wedding Venue in the World by Elle UK and Harper’s Bazaar, in addition to being honored with The Knot’s 2018 Best Of Weddings Award and Wedding Wire’s 2018 Couple’s Choice Award.

Phipps’ variety of unique venue spaces can be personalized for any occasion, Koteski says.

Experiencing Phipps at night

Having the event in the evening allows for the entire conservatory to be set up like a wedding venue to show how the reception tables could be situated or a ceremony created, Koteski says.

It’s a facility where the ceremony and reception can be held together so guests don’t have to drive from one place to another.

There is a photo gallery of wedding celebrations at Phipps so brides and grooms planning their nuptials can gather ideas including room decor, table presentations and the perfect color palette.

There is a monthly blog on the website called “Weddings Under Glass” where the stories of couples who got married at Phipps are highlighted.

In need of inspiration for your special day? Read about Jess and Bob’s Phipps engagement and wedding, years in the making, on our Weddings Under Glass blog: https://t.co/Po0OfA2PWP pic.twitter.com/8LuR1BGpX0 — Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens (@PhippsNews) February 19, 2019

What the evening includes:

• Champagne, hors d’oeuvres and dessert samples

• Ceremony and reception setups for an up-close look at some of the possibilities a Phipps wedding can offer

• The chance to win prizes, including photo sessions at Phipps, Phipps memberships and special wedding planning gifts

• Music and guest speakers

• Exclusive discounts on rentals

• Full access to enjoy the entire conservatory after-hours by evening light

There are 250 preregistered. Walk-ins are welcome. Admission is $15.

Details: 412-315-0685 or phipps.conservatory.org

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact JoAnne at 412-320-7889, jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter .