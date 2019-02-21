Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Want to get married at Phipps? Wedding showcase answers all of your questions
Want to get married at Phipps? Wedding showcase answers all of your questions

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Thursday, February 21, 2019 10:30 a.m
Joe Appel Photography
On Feb. 24, engaged couples are invited to an event at Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens in Oakland to help them plan their nuptials. It’s the second annual Phipps Weddings Showcase from 6 to 9 p.m.
Michael Will Photography
Steven Dray Photography
Leann Marie Photography
Anne Louise Photography
On Feb. 24, engaged couples are invited to an event at Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens in Oakland to help them plan their nuptials. It’s the second annual Phipps Weddings Showcase from 6 to 9 p.m.

Imagine saying “I do” in a room filled with beautiful flowers or in the middle of a lush garden.

Sound just about perfect?

That can be the scene if you celebrate your big day at Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens in Oakland.

On Feb. 24, engaged couples are invited inside this Pittsburgh iconic spot to gather all of details during the second annual Phipps Weddings Showcase from 6 to 9 p.m.

 

 

Attendees will meet with event planning experts, photographers, florists, musicians and bakers who specialize in creating memorable wedding experiences.

“We want to make sure we give newly engaged couples an opportunity for a beautiful evening and lots of fun meeting with vendors and seeing the space,” says Allyson Koteski, Phipps director of guest services. “We can customize the venue to personalize it for the couple, because every couple has a view of what their day will look like and we want to provide that perfect day for them.”

Setting the scene

According to Phipps, 40 percent of couples celebrate their engagement from Thanksgiving through Valentine’s Day. They are looking for a venue to host their wedding and Phipps can offer a place of natural beauty, breathtaking spaces and environmentally friendly options.

It’s been named the Best Garden Wedding Venue in the World by Elle UK and Harper’s Bazaar, in addition to being honored with The Knot’s 2018 Best Of Weddings Award and Wedding Wire’s 2018 Couple’s Choice Award.

Phipps’ variety of unique venue spaces can be personalized for any occasion, Koteski says.

Experiencing Phipps at night

Having the event in the evening allows for the entire conservatory to be set up like a wedding venue to show how the reception tables could be situated or a ceremony created, Koteski says.

It’s a facility where the ceremony and reception can be held together so guests don’t have to drive from one place to another.

There is a photo gallery of wedding celebrations at Phipps so brides and grooms planning their nuptials can gather ideas including room decor, table presentations and the perfect color palette.

There is a monthly blog on the website called “Weddings Under Glass” where the stories of couples who got married at Phipps are highlighted.

 

 

What the evening includes:

• Champagne, hors d’oeuvres and dessert samples

• Ceremony and reception setups for an up-close look at some of the possibilities a Phipps wedding can offer

• The chance to win prizes, including photo sessions at Phipps, Phipps memberships and special wedding planning gifts

• Music and guest speakers

• Exclusive discounts on rentals

• Full access to enjoy the entire conservatory after-hours by evening light

There are 250 preregistered. Walk-ins are welcome. Admission is $15.

Details: 412-315-0685 or phipps.conservatory.org

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact JoAnne at 412-320-7889, jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

