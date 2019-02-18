Out & About: Animal Friends host ‘senior night’ cash bash

You know your fundraising event is a success when there’s a long line of people waiting to get in.

Such was the case Feb. 16 as the crowd queued up at Ferrante’s Lakeview in Hempfield for the winter cash bash hosted by Youngwood-based Animal Friends of Westmoreland.

It was “senior night” at Lakeview, as Animal Friends put the focus on older shelter animals in need of forever homes.

Special guests were Penny and Peanut, a bonded pair of dogs known as the “Golden Girls” for their gold-colored fur. They ended up in the shelter when their owner passed away.

Joining the girls was Blackie, another senior dog named — you guessed it — for the color of her glossy coat.

