Out & About: Animal Friends host ‘senior night’ cash bash | TribLIVE.com
Out & About

Out & About: Animal Friends host ‘senior night’ cash bash

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, February 18, 2019 1:30 a.m
741296_web1_gtr-OA-animalcash4-021819
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Volunteers Kayla Brownfield (left) of Greensburg and Valerie Kostley of Greensburg sell tickets during the Animal Friends of Westmoreland annual cash bash held Feb. 16 at Ferrante’s Lakeview in Hempfield
741296_web1_gtr-OA-animalcash5-021819
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Volunteer Justine Long of Jeannette joins “Blackie,” one of the senior dogs available at The Animal Friends of Westmoreland, for a photo during the Animal Friends of Westmoreland annual cash bash, held Feb. 16 at Ferrante’s Lakeview in Hempfield.
741296_web1_gtr-OA-animalcash1-021819
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
From left: Candy Valentino of Greensburg, board president and founder of The Animal Friends of Westmoreland; Bethany Morse of Elizabeth, animal care manager; Jen Bonsell of New Stanton, office administrator; and Jim Harris, of North Huntingdon, volunteer; pose for a photo with shelter “Golden Girls” Peanut and Penny during the Animal Friends of Westmoreland annual cash bash, held Feb. 16 at Ferrante’s Lakeview in Hempfield.
741296_web1_gtr-OA-animalcash2-021819
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Volunteers with The Animal Friends of Westmoreland Clair Sartori (left) of Penn Township and Wendy Fenton of McKeesport pose for a photo with guests Tracey Lesniewski of Irwin and Candi Jobe of Greensburg during the Animal Friends of Westmoreland annual cash bash held Feb. 16 at Ferrante’s Lakeview in Hempfield.
741296_web1_gtr-OA-animalcash3-021819
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Shelter “Golden Girls” Peanut and Penny stop to visit (from left) Joe Barnes of Irwin and John and Beth Lenkey of Uniontown, during the Animal Friends of Westmoreland annual cash bash held Feb. 16 at Ferrante’s Lakeview in Hempfield.

You know your fundraising event is a success when there’s a long line of people waiting to get in.

Such was the case Feb. 16 as the crowd queued up at Ferrante’s Lakeview in Hempfield for the winter cash bash hosted by Youngwood-based Animal Friends of Westmoreland.

It was “senior night” at Lakeview, as Animal Friends put the focus on older shelter animals in need of forever homes.

Special guests were Penny and Peanut, a bonded pair of dogs known as the “Golden Girls” for their gold-colored fur. They ended up in the shelter when their owner passed away.

Joining the girls was Blackie, another senior dog named — you guessed it — for the color of her glossy coat.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

