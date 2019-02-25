Out & About: Annual Party at the Palace says ‘Viva Las Vegas’

One block of Greensburg’s West Otterman Street was lit up like the Sin City Strip on Feb. 23 for Party at the Palace Vegas Style.

The Westmoreland Cultural Trust turned its annual fundraiser-slash-entertainment extravaganza into a nod to one of America’s favority party cities.

The stage became the Flamingo Hotel Lounge for the VIP pre-party and main event bottle service.

The iconic “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign provided a backdrop for the Stage Right Sensations on the grand staircase.

Other areas took on a casino vibe with a stage featuring Elton John (Lee Alverson) and Lady Gaga (Aubrey Burchell), food and drink stations, cigar lounge, slot machines and table games.

For guests hankering to get hitched, there was the Palace Chapel for vow renewals and actual weddings officiated by none other than The King himself (Elvis tribute artist and real-life ordained minister Vaughn Hudspath).

While renewing vows, Amy Amond promised to never treat husband Chad Amond like a hound dog, while Chad promised never to let Amy check into Heartbreak Hotel.

Altogether, 13 couples came before The King to profess their hunka hunka burnin’ love.

Before the fun began, trust interim CEO Nancy Anderson warned the crowd that “what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas.”

Event chair was Peg Colosimo, assisted by event director Kelli Brisbane and sub-chairs Mary Ann Jaram, Lyn Emrick, Gail Follador, Anne-Marie Welty, Missy Smeltz, Magdelyn Vale, Connie Mahl, Gary Pratt and Jeanie and Kevin Bock.

Committee members included Missy Greenberg, Tom Harrold, Heather Husband, Mary Kostyak, Trudy Loch, Shayne Louder, Kim Mazel, Lisa Mensch, Kary Milan, Dawna Saunders, Crystal Stone and Cindy Strayer.

Seen: Teresa Baughman and David Nelson, Jennifer Benford, Dashiel Harster, Chuck Anderson, Pete Colosimo, Laura Manko, Josh Milan, Kevin Miscik, Bryan and Andrea Neiderhiser, Linda Assard, Doug and Karen Weimer, Doug and Cindy Chew, Barbara Ferrier, Eric and Michele Bononi, Ed DePasquale and Joan McGarry, Ron Englehart Sr. and Ron Englehart Jr.

