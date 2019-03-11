Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Out & About: Big Brothers Big Sisters event harks back to the ‘8os | TribLIVE.com
Out & About

Out & About: Big Brothers Big Sisters event harks back to the ‘8os

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, March 11, 2019 1:30 a.m
821097_web1_gtr-OA-bigbros5-031119
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
From left: Kevin and Jeanie Bock of Hempfield join David Vale of Greensburg for a photo March 5 during the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Laurel Region “Battle of the Banks” guest bartender night, featuring guest bartenders from S&T and Standard banks, held at Oliver’s Pourhouse in Greensburg.
821097_web1_gtr-OA-bigbros4-031119
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
From left: Carol Palcic, mayor of Southwest Greensburg, joins her daughter Megan Palcic, and husband, Dave Palcic, all of Southwest Greensburg, for a photo during the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Laurel Region “Battle of the Banks” guest bartender night, featuring guest bartenders from S&T and Standard banks, held at Oliver’s Pourhouse in Greensburg.
821097_web1_gtr-OA-bigbros3-031119
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Representing S&T Bank (from left) Michael Succheralli of Latrobe and Susie Bowell of Penn Township pose for a photo March 5 during the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Laurel Region “Battle of the Banks” guest bartender night, featuring guest bartenders from S&T and Standard banks, held at Oliver’s Pourhouse in Greensburg.
821097_web1_gtr-OA-bigbros2-031119
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Representing Standard Bank, “rockstar” guest bartenders Faye Rosatti and Anne-Marie Welty pose for a photo March 5 during the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Laurel Region “Battle of the Banks” guest bartender night, featuring guest bartenders from S&T and Standard banks, held at Oliver’s Pourhouse in Greensburg.
821097_web1_gtr-OA-bigbros1-031119
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Representing Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Laurel Region (from left) Tara Schleihauf of Greensburg, mentoring coordinator; Laurie Sarady of Greensburg, mentoring coordinator; Dean Thompson of Ligonier, board president; and Ali Iezzi of Jeannette, community relations, gather for a photo March 5 during the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Laurel Region “Battle of the Banks” guest bartender night, featuring guest bartenders from S&T and Standard banks, held at Oliver’s Pourhouse in Greensburg.

4 minutes ago

Whose employees make better bartenders — Standard Bank or S&T Bank?

Supporters of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Laurel Region had a chance to find out during Battle of the Banks ’80s Edition, a guest bartender night March 5 at Oliver’s Pourhouse in Greensburg.

S&T mixologists were Michael Succheralli and Susie Bowell. Taking up the shot glass for Standard were Faye Rosatti and Anne-Marie Welty, in full ’80s rock star mode including black spiked wig.

Tara Schleihauf, Laurie Saraday, Dean Thompson and Ali Iezzi represented the featured organization.

Among ’80s aficionados who helped raise funds to help pair kids with adult mentors were Kevin and Jeanie Bock, David Vale and Dave, Carol and Megan Palcic.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: OutAndAbout
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.