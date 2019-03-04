Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Out & About: Blind Association treats guests to a night in Havana | TribLIVE.com
Out & About

Out & About: Blind Association treats guests to a night in Havana

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, March 4, 2019 1:30 a.m
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
From left: Executive assistant Amy Patz of Latrobe joins board members Mark Tintori of Greensburg, April Kopas of Hempfield and board vice-chair Les Mlakar of Hempfield for a photo March 1 during the Westmoreland County Blind Association “Havana Nights” gala at the Greensburg Country Club.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Frank and Jill Troff of Greensburg take to the dance floor March 1 during the Westmoreland County Blind Association “Havana Nights” gala at the Greensburg Country Club.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Board members (from left) Nelson Mayer of Hempfield, Kelly Cervi of Penn Township and Adele Shuster of Rillton, also the fundraising chair, gather for a photo March 1 during the Westmoreland County Blind Association “Havana Nights” gala at the Greensburg Country Club.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
From left: Maureen Kroll of Jeannette, Tim Miller, executive director of the Westmoreland County Blind Association, and Joanne Hasnauer of Hempfield gather for a photo March 1 during the Westmoreland County Blind Association “Havana Nights” gala at the Greensburg Country Club.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Board members (from left) Mary Ann Grec of Hempfield, Eric Bononi of Unity and Janie Mahla of Hempfield gather for a photo March 1 during the Westmoreland County Blind Association “Havana Nights” gala at the Greensburg Country Club.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
From left: Westmoreland County Blind Association Executive Director,Tim Miller and his wife, Kristen, of Greensburg join board chairman Frank Farrell of Mt. Pleasant for a photo during the Westmoreland County Blind Association “Havana Nights” gala March 1 at the Greensburg Country Club.

The lure of an island long off limits to Americans provided the theme for Westmoreland County Blind Association’s major fundraiser.

Havana Nights was held March 1 in the Greensburg Country Club, drawing a record crowd for the annual event, according to Executive Director Tim Miller.

Attendance was “230-something … or a lot,” Miller said.

Outside, the ground was covered with snow, but inside, guests were greeted with tropical decor, Latin music, a Cuban dinner buffet, rum balls and a rum bar and — what would a Havana-themed event be without one? — a cigar bar, courtesy of Reed Nelson and Nelson Loguasto Cigars.

“Everything is loaded with rum, so be careful,” Miller cautioned.

All guests were given a raffle ticket for a chance to win a three-day cruise for two to Cuba, provided by WCBA board secretary Dr. Tony Bompiani.

The Caribbean celebration was organized by WCBA executive assistant Amy Patz with committee members Bompiani, Adele Shuster, Janie Mahla, April Kopas, Nelson Mayer and Mark Tintori. Kelly Cervi was in charge of decor.

Seen: Kristen Miller, Eric and Michele Bononi, Kaaren Tintori, Glenn and Jill Briercheck, Jess and Joan Stairs, Pat Condo and Jan Taylor-Condo, Barbara Ferrier, Tom and Jennifer Jaworske, Eric and Susan Nelson, Bob and Linda Markle, Dan and Tonya Reese, David Tomasko and Deann Walbaum, Randy and Gretchen Nelson, Charlie and Luana Shoemaker, Marge Patz, Debra Patz, Shirley Jones, Rita Zimmerman and Donald and Ginny Bullock.

Proceeds benefit the association’s mission of “improving productivity, independence and quality of life for sight-impaired, intellectually and physically challenged individuals.”

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

