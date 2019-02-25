Out & About: Fort Ligonier hosts George Washington birthday party
2 minutes ago
Happy 287th birthday, George Washington!
Although he unfortunately could not be present, the Father of Our Country was feted Feb. 22 during a winter History Happy Hour at one of his old haunts — Fort Ligonier.
Assistant Director of Education Matt Gault stood in, portraying the young Washington for the assembled guests.
Washington maintains a strong presence at the fort via the Washington Gallery, which include handwritten documents and pair of saddle pistols Washington received during the Revolutionary War from his friend and ally, the Marquis de Lafayette.
Happy hour guests toasted with spirits including a rum punch, sampled light bites from Rosalie Jioio’s Little Italy and tapped their toes to Americana music by Joe Golden and Pat Petrarca.
Event sponsor was Kimberly Riggs Optometry.
Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter .