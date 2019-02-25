Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Out & About: Fort Ligonier hosts George Washington birthday party
Out & About: Fort Ligonier hosts George Washington birthday party

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, February 25, 2019
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Fort Ligonier’s Director of History and Collections, Erica Nuckles, joins Fort Ligonier’s Assistant Director of Education, Matt Gault (portraying George Washington), for a photo near the birthday cake during the Winter History Happy Hour celebrating the 287th anniversary of George Washington’s birthday, held Feb. 22 at Fort Ligonier .
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Mick Pompelia (left) and Greg Davis, both of Ligonier, play checkers during the Winter History Happy Hour celebrating the 287th anniversary of George Washington’s birthday, held Feb. 22 at Fort Ligonier.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Pat Petrarca (left) and Joe Golden, both of Ligonier, provide musical entertainment during the Winter History Happy Hour celebrating the 287th anniversary of George Washington’s birthday, held Feb. 22 at Fort Ligonier.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
From left: Hannah Pelger of Ligonier Township, Jeremiah Fritz of Ligonier and Abby Pelger of Ligonier Township, gather for a photo during the Winter History Happy Hour celebrating the 287th anniversary of George Washington’s birthday, held Feb. 22 at Fort Ligonier.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Dan Pelger of Ligonier Township joins his wife, Kim Riggs of Kimberly Riggs Optometry, the event sponsor, for a photo during the Winter History Happy Hour celebrating the 287th anniversary of George Washington’s birthday, held Feb. 22 at Fort Ligonier.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
From left: Ligonier Mayor Butch Bellas joins Steve Baran of Acme and Tammy Smitley of Dunbar for a photo during the Winter History Happy Hour celebrating the 287th anniversary of George Washington’s birthday, held Feb. 22 at Fort Ligonier .

Happy 287th birthday, George Washington!

Although he unfortunately could not be present, the Father of Our Country was feted Feb. 22 during a winter History Happy Hour at one of his old haunts — Fort Ligonier.

Assistant Director of Education Matt Gault stood in, portraying the young Washington for the assembled guests.

Washington maintains a strong presence at the fort via the Washington Gallery, which include handwritten documents and pair of saddle pistols Washington received during the Revolutionary War from his friend and ally, the Marquis de Lafayette.

Happy hour guests toasted with spirits including a rum punch, sampled light bites from Rosalie Jioio’s Little Italy and tapped their toes to Americana music by Joe Golden and Pat Petrarca.

Event sponsor was Kimberly Riggs Optometry.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

