Out & About: Humane Society supporters ‘Have a Heart’ for pasta | TribLIVE.com
Out & About: Humane Society supporters ‘Have a Heart’ for pasta

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, February 18, 2019 1:30 a.m
722314_web1_gtr-OA-haveheart6-021819
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Judy Shaw of Youngwood holds a German shepherd-husky-mix puppy with Joan Jones of Greensburg during the annual Have a Heart buffet hosted by the Humane Society of Westmoreland County held Feb. 10 at Ferrante’s Lakeview in Hempfield.
722314_web1_gtr-OA-haveheart7-021819
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
From left: Mary Catherine Motchar of Greensburg, Lyndsay Burrik of Unity Township and Michele Bononi of Unity Township pose for a photo with their winning raffle baskets during the annual Have a Heart buffet hosted by the Humane Society of Westmoreland County held Feb. 10 at Ferrante’s Lakeview in Hempfield.
722314_web1_gtr-OA-haveheart5-021819
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Cole Fowler, 8, of New Alexandria helps his mother, Megan Fritz, a Humane officer with the Humane Society of Westmoreland County, sell tickets to Roxanne Fontanesi of Greensburg during the annual Have a Heart buffet hosted by the Humane Society of Westmoreland County held Feb. 10 at Ferrante’s Lakeview in Hempfield.
722314_web1_gtr-OA-haveheart4-021819
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Lili Mento, 3, of Greensburg shares a kiss with a German shepherd-husky-mix puppy from the Humane Society of Westmoreland County held by her grandmother, Kris Samloff, of Greensburg during the annual Have a Heart buffet hosted by the Humane Society of Westmoreland County held Feb. 10 at Ferrante’s Lakeview in Hempfield.
722314_web1_gtr-OA-haveheart3-021819
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
From left: Tom Hartman and Dr. King Hartman, both of Greensburg, pose for a photo with a German shepherd-husky- mix puppy from the Humane Society of Westmoreland County during the annual Have a Heart buffet hosted by the Humane Society of Westmoreland County held Feb. 10 at Ferrante’s Lakeview in Hempfield.
722314_web1_gtr-OA-haveheart2-021819
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
From left: Sheila Karwoski of Manor, a scheduler at the Humane Society of Westmoreland County; Sloane Mace, 7, of Irwin; Sylvia Debes, 7, of Greensburg; and Keri Mace of Irwin gather for a photo with two German shepherd-husky-mix puppies during the annual Have a Heart buffet hosted by the Humane Society of Westmoreland County held Feb. 10 at Ferrante’s Lakeview in Hempfield.
722314_web1_gtr-OA-haveheart1-021819
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Sloane Mace, 7, of Irwin kisses a German shepherd-husky-mix puppy during the annual Have a Heart buffet hosted by the Humane Society of Westmoreland County held Feb. 10 at Ferrante’s Lakeview in Hempfield.

About a minute ago

Always a popular event, the annual Have a Heart Buffet hosted by the Humane Society of Westmoreland County drew its largest crowd ever in 2019.

A crowd of 350 flocked to Ferrante’s Lakeview in Hempfield on Feb. 10 to dig in to the Pasta Palooza buffet, take their chances on raffles and baskets and meet a passel of German shepherd-husky-mix pups who were there to represent their shelter-mates.

Executive director Kathy Burkley thanked the 46 sponsors for their generosity and gave an update on the planned new dog kennel, saying it’s close to becoming a reality.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

