Out & About: Latrobe Art Center serves up pizza, brews and music

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Whatever the weather, it’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood when the Latrobe Art Center serves up a special event.

The center’s popular Taste of the Neighborhood food-and-drink series returned March 1 with pizza, brews and more.

The event was advertised thus: “Can’t decide which local restaurant or brewery to visit? Why not try ALL of at once?” And who could resist that?

Eight local eateries served up their best pies and other tasty treats, with three breweries and one winery offering signature libations to wash it all down.

What could be better than that? Not much, said the wall-to-wall crowd as they filled their plates.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter .