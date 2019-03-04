Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Out & About: Latrobe Art Center serves up pizza, brews and music
Out & About

Out & About: Latrobe Art Center serves up pizza, brews and music

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, March 4, 2019
788999_web1_gtr-OA-taste7-030419
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Maria Simon (left) of Greensburg and Lucciena Petrella of Bovard enjoy samples from Ricolita's Cafe during the Taste of the Neighborhood held March 1 at the Latrobe Art Center.
788999_web1_gtr-OA-taste5-030419
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Dean Miller, owner of the Latrobe Dairy Queen, offers ice cream cake samples to Denise and Ted Woloshun of Latrobe during the Taste of the Neighborhood held March 1 at the Latrobe Art Center.
788999_web1_gtr-OA-taste6-030419
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Kasey and TJ Semuskie of Latrobe sample an ice cream cake from Latrobe Dairy Queen during the Taste of the Neighborhood held March 1 at the Latrobe Art Center.
788999_web1_gtr-OA-taste4-030419
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Katie Svetahor and Stanton Glamp, both of Latrobe, sample Jioio's pizza during the Taste of the Neighborhood held March 1 at the Latrobe Art Center.
788999_web1_gtr-OA-taste3-030419
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Lauren Buches, director, Latrobe Art Center, joins Joe Bellack, assistant director, and Rosanne Bodziak, board member, for a photo March 1 during the Taste of the Neighborhood, held at the Latrobe Art Center.
788999_web1_gtr-OA-taste1-030419
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Renee Stauffer (left) and Maria Schifano, both of Latrobe, pose for a photo March 1 at the Taste of the Neighborhood, held at the Latrobe Art Center.
788999_web1_gtr-OA-taste2-030419
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Dana Buches of Greensburg joins Trish and Lou Sartoris of Latrobe for a photo March 1 during the Taste of the Neighborhood, held at the Latrobe Art Center.

Whatever the weather, it’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood when the Latrobe Art Center serves up a special event.

The center’s popular Taste of the Neighborhood food-and-drink series returned March 1 with pizza, brews and more.

The event was advertised thus: “Can’t decide which local restaurant or brewery to visit? Why not try ALL of at once?” And who could resist that?

Eight local eateries served up their best pies and other tasty treats, with three breweries and one winery offering signature libations to wash it all down.

What could be better than that? Not much, said the wall-to-wall crowd as they filled their plates.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

