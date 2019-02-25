Out & About: Mt. Pleasant Relay for Life hosts ‘super’ special dance

Young ladies and their favorite dates filled Roosevelt Hall in Norvelt on Feb. 23 for a dance hosted by the American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Mt. Pleasant.

This year’s theme for the annual event was Me and My Superhero. Dads, granddads, uncles, big brothers and any other special guys were to escort the special girls.

The dance has proved so popular over the years that organizers last year went from one to two sessions. Attendance figures this year were 275 and 355 for afternoon and evening, respectively.

Richard Ankney and daughter Brianna of Norvelt were repeat attendees.

“As soon as the letter comes (announcing the dance), we send it right back,” Richard says. “If you don’t do it quick, you won’t get in.”

There are plenty of reasons for that popularity: dancing, pizza and snacks, games, crafts, scavenger hunt, photo booth and basket raffle, not to mention the chance to dress up.

Among the baskets of bath bombs, dolls and teddy bears, there was even something for the guys: a beer basket with the sign, “Everyone’s got to believe in something, I believe I’ll have another beer.”

Putting the fun together were ACS community development managers Dawn Keefer and Dillon Spencer, event leads Amber and Justin Shirer and committee members Linda Millslagle, Darcy Pallone, Sarah Shipley, Melissa Wendell, Robin Bankosh and Lisa Lehman.

Seen: dads and daughters James and Raegan Horak, Philip and Hailey Kenney, Michael and Lily Coleman, Warren and Michelle Smith, Jason and Callie Lawson, Kenny and Aria Miller, Joseph and Avery Lyons and Miranda Ohler with grandfather Scott Rolka.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter .