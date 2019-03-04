Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Out & About: NAACP breakfast fills the air with prayer and praise | TribLIVE.com
Out & About

Out & About: NAACP breakfast fills the air with prayer and praise

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, March 4, 2019 1:30 a.m
789039_web1_gtr-OA-NAACP6-030419
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Ida Maloney (left) of North Versailles and Connie Bridgeman of North Huntingdon pose for a photo March 2 during the Greensburg-Jeannette NAACP annual Prayer Breakfast, held at the, Christ Our Shepherd Center in Unity.
789039_web1_gtr-OA-NAACP5-030419
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
From left: Melessie Clark of Harlem, N.Y., Dr. Robin Sims of Greensburg, Carmen Carroll of Washington, D.C., and Kenneth Clark Jr., president, Youth and College PA State NAACP and Greensburg-Jeannette Youth Council President, gather for a photo Marcn 2 during the Greensburg-Jeannette NAACP annual Prayer Breakfast, held at the Christ Our Shepherd Center in Unity.
789039_web1_gtr-OA-NAACP4-030419
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
From left: Stephanie Coles, Jerri Holts, event soloist, Kathy Coles and David Coles, all of Mt. Pleasant, gather for a photo during the Greensburg-Jeannette NAACP annual Prayer Breakfast, held March 2 at the Christ Our Shepherd Center in Unity.
789039_web1_gtr-OA-NAACP1-030419
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
From left: Adrienne Russell of Scottdale, Religious Affairs chairperson for the Greensburg-Jeannette NAACP, Sylester Carter of Greensburg, mistress of ceremonies, Alycia Goodson of Jeannette, guest preacher, and Ruth Tolbert of Derry, president of the Greensburg-Jeannette NAACP, gather for a photo March 2 during the Greensburg-Jeannette NAACP annual Prayer Breakfast, held at the Christ Our Shepherd Center in Unity.
789039_web1_gtr-OA-NAACP2-030419
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Lori Sabo (left) of Greensburg and Donna Ellison of Jeannette pose for a photo March 2 during the Greensburg-Jeannette NAACP annual Prayer Breakfast, held at the Christ Our Shepherd Center in Unity.

“Prayer and Praise” was the theme for the annual Greensburg-Jeannette NAACP Prayer Breakfast.

Attendees filled the air with both at the March 2 event in the Christ Our Shepherd Center in Unity.

Organizers built their time of praise and worship around these verses from the Bible’s book of James: “Is anyone among you in trouble? Let them pray. Is anyone happy? Let them sing songs of praise. … The prayer of a righteous person is powerful and effective.”

Guest preacher was Alycia Goodson, minister at God’s Re-Creation Christian Center in McKeesport.

Ruth Tolbert is the NAACP branch president and Adrienne Russell is the religious affairs chairperson.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

