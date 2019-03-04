Out & About: NAACP breakfast fills the air with prayer and praise

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

“Prayer and Praise” was the theme for the annual Greensburg-Jeannette NAACP Prayer Breakfast.

Attendees filled the air with both at the March 2 event in the Christ Our Shepherd Center in Unity.

Organizers built their time of praise and worship around these verses from the Bible’s book of James: “Is anyone among you in trouble? Let them pray. Is anyone happy? Let them sing songs of praise. … The prayer of a righteous person is powerful and effective.”

Guest preacher was Alycia Goodson, minister at God’s Re-Creation Christian Center in McKeesport.

Ruth Tolbert is the NAACP branch president and Adrienne Russell is the religious affairs chairperson.

