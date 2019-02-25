Out & About: Reception welcomes library’s latest ‘Picture This’ show

Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, February 25, 2019 1:30 a.m
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
From left: Stacie Krusper, Cheryl Henkel, Deb Pavetti and Renee Ager, all of Hempfield, gather for a photo during Picture This at the Library, held Feb. 22 at the Greensburg Hempfield Area Library in Greensburg .
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Grace Reynolds (left) and Sara Thomas, both of Greensburg, pose for a photo during Picture This at the Library, held Feb. 22 at the Greensburg Hempfield Area Library in Greensburg.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
From lef: Greensburg Hempfield Area Library Director Jamie Falo joins Greensburg Art Center liaison Rose Sovyak and Diane Ciabattoni, assistant to the director, for a photo Feb. 22 during Picture This at the Library, held at the Greensburg Hempfield Area Library in Greensburg.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
From left: Bob Majcher, Fred Sovyak and Keith Kelly, all of Hempfield, gather for a photo Feb. 22 during Picture This at the Library, held at the Greensburg Hempfield Area Library in Greensburg.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Exhibiting artists Tami Krusper (left) of Hempfield (art shown left) and Mary Yeager of Scottdale (art shown right) pose for a photo Feb. 22 during Picture This at the Library, held at the Greensburg Hempfield Area Library in Greensburg.,

Libraries have something in common with art galleries — they’re both generally quiet places that invite contemplation.

The Greensburg Hempfield Area Library, in partnership with the Greensburg Art Center, takes advantage of that connection with its ongoing series of Picture This at the Library art exhibitions.

Currently on display are works by area artists Tami Krusper and Mary Yeager.

A reception for the show was held Feb. 22 in the library in downtown Greensburg. The duo’s works will remain in the library through April 4.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.