Out & About: SAMA-Ligonier Valley show celebrates student artists
4 minutes ago
Where will our next generation of artists come from?
Some of them could be among exhibitors in the annual Artists of the 21st Century exhibition, running through April 21 in the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley.
A reception was held March 3 in the Ligonier Township facility for family members, friends, teachers, fellow artists and art lovers to appreciate the efforts of elementary and high school students from across Westmoreland and Fayette counties.
The exhibition is open to schools that participate in SAMA’s Arts-in-Education and Artist-in-Residence programs. Each school can submit up to 25 individual projects and two group projects.
Featured works display “incredible imagination and creativity,” says SAMA education coordinator Jessica Campbell.
Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter .