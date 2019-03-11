Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Out & About: SAMA-Ligonier Valley show celebrates student artists
Out & About

Out & About: SAMA-Ligonier Valley show celebrates student artists

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, March 11, 2019 1:30 a.m
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Fort Allen Elementary art teacher Heide Heddinger joins her exhibiting student Madison Altman (art shown back), 10, of Hempfield, a fourth-grade student at Fort Allen Elementary, Hempfield Area School District, for a photo March 3 during the Artists of the 21st Century student art exhibition, held at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art-Ligonier.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Exhibiting artist Ellie Kent, (center, art shown back), 16, of Hempfield, a junior at Hempfield Area High School, poses for a photo with her parents, Colleen and Chris Kent, during the Artists of the 21st Century student art exhibition, held March 3 at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art-Ligonier.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
From left: exhibiting artist Madelyn Slater, 12, of Latrobe, a sixth-grade student at Baggaley Elementary School, Greater Latrobe School District, shows her clay art (shown center) to her siblings, Libby Slater, 7, and Ben Slater, 10, during the Artists of the 21st Century student art exhibition, held March 3 at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art-Ligonier.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
From left: Stanwood Elementary art teacher Wendy Milne of Hempfield and Stanwood Elementary classroom teacher, Maria Shaffo of Harrison City join their exhibiting student, Braylyn Graft, 7, a first-grade student at Stanwood Elementary, Hempfield Area School District, for a photo March 3 near her art (shown back) during the Artists of the 21st Century Student Art Exhibition, held at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art-Ligonier.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
From left: Jordan McCracken, 12, exhibiting artist Maya McCracken (art shown back), 9, a fourth grade student at Baggaley Elementary School, Greater Latrobe School District, and Lisa McCracken, all of Unity, pose for a photo March 3 during the Artists of the 21st Century student art exhibition, held at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art-Ligonier.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Rita Horrell (left) of Ligonier joins her granddaughter, exhibiting artist Kate McNulty (art shown back), a senior at Ligonier Valley High School, for a photo during the Artists of the 21st Century student art exhibition, held March 3 at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art-Ligonier.

Where will our next generation of artists come from?

Some of them could be among exhibitors in the annual Artists of the 21st Century exhibition, running through April 21 in the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley.

A reception was held March 3 in the Ligonier Township facility for family members, friends, teachers, fellow artists and art lovers to appreciate the efforts of elementary and high school students from across Westmoreland and Fayette counties.

The exhibition is open to schools that participate in SAMA’s Arts-in-Education and Artist-in-Residence programs. Each school can submit up to 25 individual projects and two group projects.

Featured works display “incredible imagination and creativity,” says SAMA education coordinator Jessica Campbell.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

