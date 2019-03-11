Out & About: Solo art exhibition explores ‘Unbalanced Harmony’

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Visit any area art show and you’re likely to run into Sarah Hunter, either as an exhibiting artist or a supporter of other artists.

The Latrobe-based artist shows her work in locations around the area, including the Latrobe and Greensburg art centers, Saint Vincent College and the Westmoreland Cultural Trust’s Art in the Alley. Pieces also are included in the Saltsburg Free Library’s permanent collection.

She now has a solo exhibition, “Unbalanced Harmony,” running through the end of March in the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center.

During a March 5 opening reception, Hunter took visitors through a tour of the featured paintings and discussed the meaning behind each one.

Looking on with pride were Hunter’s husband James Kuhns, parents Dale and Debbie Hunter and sister Amy Drago.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter .