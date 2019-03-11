Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Out & About: Solo art exhibition explores ‘Unbalanced Harmony’

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, March 11, 2019 1:30 a.m
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Exhibiting artist Sarah Hunter (center) of Latrobe talks about her art March 5 during a tour given at the opening reception for “Unbalanced Harmony,” Hunter’s solo exhibition (art shown back) held at the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Jasmine Lear (left) of Greensburg and Amy Drago of Bessemer, Lawrence County, sister of the artist, pose for a photo March 5 during the opening reception for “Unbalanced Harmony,” a solo exhibition by Sarah Hunter (art shown back) held at the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Amy Howard (left) of Latrobe and her daughter, Audrey Howard, 13, pose for a photo March 5 during the opening reception for “Unbalanced Harmony,” a solo exhibition by Sarah Hunter (art shown back) held at the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
From left: Dr. John Waas of Hempfield joins his daughter, Anna Waas, 14, and her friend, Sarah Kaufmann, 17, of Hempfield for a photo March 5 during the opening reception for “Unbalanced Harmony,” a solo exhibition by Sarah Hunter (art shown back) held at the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
From left: exhibiting artist Sarah Hunter of Latrobe joins her parents, Dale and Debbie Hunter of Wampum, Lawrence County, and her husband, James Kuhns of Latrobe, for a photo March 5 during the opening reception for “Unbalanced Harmony,” a solo exhibition by Sarah Hunter held at the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Stacey Pydynkowski (left) of Latrobe and Stephanie Oplinger of Hempfield pose for a photo March 5 during the opening reception for “Unbalanced Harmony,” a solo exhibition by Sarah Hunter (art shown back) held at the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center.

Visit any area art show and you’re likely to run into Sarah Hunter, either as an exhibiting artist or a supporter of other artists.

The Latrobe-based artist shows her work in locations around the area, including the Latrobe and Greensburg art centers, Saint Vincent College and the Westmoreland Cultural Trust’s Art in the Alley. Pieces also are included in the Saltsburg Free Library’s permanent collection.

She now has a solo exhibition, “Unbalanced Harmony,” running through the end of March in the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center.

During a March 5 opening reception, Hunter took visitors through a tour of the featured paintings and discussed the meaning behind each one.

Looking on with pride were Hunter’s husband James Kuhns, parents Dale and Debbie Hunter and sister Amy Drago.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

