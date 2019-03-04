Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Out & About: Soul food dinner celebrates Black History Month
Out & About

Out & About: Soul food dinner celebrates Black History Month

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, March 4, 2019 1:30 a.m
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
From left: Silvina Orsatti of Saltsburg, a Spanish professor at Pitt-Greensburg, Leigh Hoffman of Trafford, assistant dean of Student Services, Rick Fogle of Monroeville, dean of Student Services, and Jonathan Lerch of Allentown, criminal justice student at Pitt-Greensburg, gather for a photo during the Diversity Student Coalition soul food dinner for Black History Month, held Feb. 25 at Pitt-Greensburg.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Members of the Pitt-Greensburg Diversity Student Coalition Executive Board (from left) Kara Burke of Greensburg, Elizabeth Jackson of Culpepper, Va., Nadia Louis, of Beltsville, Md., and Imani Thompson of Philadelphia, gather for a photo Feb. 25 during the Diversity Student Coalition soul food dinner for Black History Month held at Pitt-Greensburg.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Members of the Pitt-Greensburg Diversity Student Coalition Executive Board (from left) Matthew Matis of Kittanning, Huldah Kena of Pittsburgh, Matthew Grayo of Philadelphia and Rachel Rice of North Irwin gather for a photo Feb. 25 during the Diversity Student Coalition soul food dinner for Black History Month held at Pitt-Greensburg.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
From left: Troy Ross of Greensburg, Pitt-Greensburg Diversity Student Coalition advisor, Pitt-Greensburg student Imani Thompson of Philadelphia, executive board president of Pitt-Greensburg’s Diversity Student Coalition, keynote speaker James Deleon, a municipal judge in Philadelphia, and Gary Hart of Penn Hills, Pitt-Greensburg Diversity Student Coalition advisor, gather for a photo Feb. 25 during the Diversity Student Coalition soul food dinner for Black History Month held at Pitt-Greensbur.

As part of the campus-wide observance of Black History Month, a soul food dinner was served Feb. 25 at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg.

The student-run event was co-sponsored by the Diversity Student Coalition and the Pitt-Greensburg Student Government Association.

Traveling from the eastern side of the state to partake of the tasty meal was keynote speaker James Deleon III, a Philadelphia Municipal Court judge.

On hand were coalition president Imani Thompson and executive board members Matthew Matis, Huldah Kena, Matthew Grayo, Rachel Rice, Kara Burke, Elizabeth Jackson and Nadia Louis, along with the group’s advisers, Troy Ross and Gary Hart.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

