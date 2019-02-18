Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Out & About: ‘The Art of Love’ decks Greensburg venue walls | TribLIVE.com
Out & About

Out & About: ‘The Art of Love’ decks Greensburg venue walls

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, February 18, 2019 1:30 a.m
729103_web1_gtr-OA-artoflove5-021819
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Exhibiting artists Deanna Volz (left) of Washington County and Jenna Colby of Swissvale pose for a photo during “The Art of Love” held Feb. 13 at the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center.
729103_web1_gtr-OA-artoflove3-021819
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Exhibit curator and exhibiting artist Moira Richardson of Mt. Pleasant (“Galaxy Guitar” shown back) joins Westmoreland Cultural Trust Executive Assistant to CEO and Corporate Engagement & Event Manager Kelli Brisbane of Greensburg for a photo during “The Art of Love” held Feb. 13 at the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center.
729103_web1_gtr-OA-artoflove4-021819
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
John Oldfield (left) of Youngwood joins exhibiting artist Jeffrey Carroll of Jeannette,(work shown right) for a photo during “The Art of Love” held Feb. 13 at the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center.
729103_web1_gtr-OA-artoflove2-021819
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
From left: Kristen Beard, Dave Camaione, Richie Haynes and Nick Weglowski of The Moment provide musical entertainment during “The Art of Love” held Feb. 13 at the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center.
729103_web1_gtr-OA-artoflove1-021819
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Exhibiting artists Mary Ellen Raneri (left) of Latrobe and Toni Antonucci of Hempfield pose for a photo with their pieces of art during “The Art of Love,” held Feb. 13 at the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center.

2 minutes ago

Around Valentine’s Day, (almost) everyone is interested in “The Art of Love.”

For the second year, artist Moira Richardson has brought the concept to life by curating a group exhibition with the same name in the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center. A reception for the 2019 version was held Feb. 13.

Joining Richardson in contributing love-themed works for the show, which runs through Feb. 28, are Toni Antonucci, Nancy Aronson, Mark Ash, Karisa Gregorio, Brandi Bee, Jeffrey Carroll, Timm Wherry, Jenna Colby, Jessica Francis, Elizabeth Briggs Jones, Kat Haggerty, Dawn Johnson, Leanne Longwill, Linda Woods Marino, Diana Michaele, Mary Ellen Raneri and Deanna Volz.

A third exhibition is already in the planning for 2020. February is a good time for an art exhibition, Richardson says, because midwinter is a slow time for events. The theme, obviously, was a no-brainer.

One reason, Richardson said, she wanted to curate a show was to meet other area artists.

“It worked,” she says. “I’ve met so many great people.”

In addition to art on the walls, the opening featured a table full of sweet treats, including custom-made chocolates, and music by The Moment.

Seen: Kelli Brisbane and Dashiel Harster with son Luke Harster, Teri Hayden, Amy Salay, Kimberly Rentler and Patricia Elliott-Rentler, Jennifer Benford, Phil Raneri, Jen Costello, Mary Briggs, John and Malinda Sherid, Josh and Kary Milan, Savannah Butler, Gloria Gonzalez, Michaelene McWhinney, Linda Blum, Pam Cooper, Kyle Brooks, Mary Kaufman, Phil Marino, John Oldfield, Cindy Camaione, Lori Hite, Becky Wherry and Christopher Moon.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: OutAndAbout
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.