Out & About: ‘The Art of Love’ decks Greensburg venue walls

Around Valentine’s Day, (almost) everyone is interested in “The Art of Love.”

For the second year, artist Moira Richardson has brought the concept to life by curating a group exhibition with the same name in the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center. A reception for the 2019 version was held Feb. 13.

Joining Richardson in contributing love-themed works for the show, which runs through Feb. 28, are Toni Antonucci, Nancy Aronson, Mark Ash, Karisa Gregorio, Brandi Bee, Jeffrey Carroll, Timm Wherry, Jenna Colby, Jessica Francis, Elizabeth Briggs Jones, Kat Haggerty, Dawn Johnson, Leanne Longwill, Linda Woods Marino, Diana Michaele, Mary Ellen Raneri and Deanna Volz.

A third exhibition is already in the planning for 2020. February is a good time for an art exhibition, Richardson says, because midwinter is a slow time for events. The theme, obviously, was a no-brainer.

One reason, Richardson said, she wanted to curate a show was to meet other area artists.

“It worked,” she says. “I’ve met so many great people.”

In addition to art on the walls, the opening featured a table full of sweet treats, including custom-made chocolates, and music by The Moment.

