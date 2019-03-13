Don a costume and hit the slopes for special Pa. spring ski events

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Spring is on the horizon, but the fun is not over yet at ski resorts across Pennsylvania.

The Pennsylvania Ski Areas Association says it’s a great time to hit the slopes — or the lodge — for a weekend staycation, a spring break vacation or a special event. SkiPA notes that crowds tend to be smaller now than they were during peak skiing season.

Here’s what’s coming up at resorts across the Commonwealth:

BLUE KNOB RESORT, CLAYSBURG

• Wine tasting, 7-10 p.m. March 14: Taste a selection of wines with food pairings in a casual atmosphere.

• St. Patty’s Day Spring Fling Costume Party and Pond Skim, 1-4 p.m. March 16: After a parade at 1 p.m., more than 100 skiers and snowboarders in costume will test their pond skimming skills beginning at 2 p.m. Prizes for best costume will win a full season pass for the 2019-2020 season. Free admission.

• Easter Brunch, 9 a.m.-noon April 13: Traditional brunch in the conference center.

Details: blueknob.com

BEAR CREEK MOUNTAIN RESORT, LEHIGH VALLEY

• Spring Fling Weekend, March 16-17: The fun starts with the Cardboard Box Race on Saturday and ends with Pond Skimming on Sunday. Spectators can enjoy live music from 2-5 p.m. and food and drink specials at the outside grill on the deck.

• Spring Wine Festival, April 6-7: Come for food and wine samples from more than 40 vendors, plus live music. Each guest will receive a commemorative wine glass, event program, free samples and access to the Wine Check service.

Details: bcmountainresort.com

SHAWNEE MOUNTAIN, EAST STROUDSBURG

• Military Appreciation Weekend, March 15-17: As a special “thank you,” all active military personnel and their spouses and children age 18 and younger will receive free lift tickets and ski or snowboard rentals for any or all of the three days. Group lessons and SKIwee children’s lessons will be discounted by 50 percent.

• The 35th Annual Costume Carnival Day, March 17: Those in full costume will receive a free same-day lift ticket. A costume parade and judging, with prizes, will be held at 1 p.m.

Details: shawneemt.com

SEVEN SPRINGS MOUNTAIN RESORT, CHAMPION

• Irish Weekend, March 15-17: Activities on the slopes and a celebration in the Foggy Goggle lounge will have special Irish themes.

• Pond Skim 2019, 11 a.m. March 23: Presented by New Belgium Brewing, the event will feature more than 100 skiers and snowboarders braving the icy water to impress the judges with the Best Skim, Costume and Splash. The Pond Party will continue all day in the Foggy Goggle. The $25 registration includes one judged run and Seven Springs Pond Skim T-Shirt.

Details: 7springs.com

• LIBERTY MOUNTAIN RESORT, CARROLL VALLEY

• Bring Your Pet to the Slopes Day, 11 a.m. March 16: The day will include contests, a raffle to benefit the Antietam Humane Society and a pet snowboarding tryout. The Antietam Humane Society will be on site with some dogs available for adoption.

Details: libertymountainresort.com

SKI SAWMILL, MORRIS

• King of the Mountain Snowmobile Hill Climb, 11 a.m. March 16: Registration for the annual event hosted by Central Pennsylvania Sleds and Treads will be from 8-10 a.m. and the race starts at 11 a.m. Admission is $5, or free to children 12 and younger.

Details: skisawmill.com

ROUNDTOP MOUNTAIN RESORT, LEWISBERRY

• Costume Pond Skim, “Idiot” Swim, Mt. Dew Apre Event and Fireworks, noon-8 p.m. March 16: Come in costume and sign up for the costume contest and pond skim. Seventy costume contest participants will be selected to skim the pond. The “idiot swim” for ages 6 and up (must be able to swim) will start at 3 p.m., prior to the pond skim. Participants will receive a pond skim T-shirt while supplies last. Food, music, Troegs seasonal beers for sale and fireworks will follow.

Details: skiroundtop.com

CAMELBACK MOUNTAIN RESORT, TANNERSVILLE

• Parking Lot Party and Pond Skimming, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. March 23: The Parking Lot Party will feature tailgate judging, grilling, live music, games, cook-offs, raffles and prizes including season passes. Pond Skimming kicks off at noon, with skis, snowboards, floaties and crazy costumes. Prizes will be awarded for best skim and best costume. The Cardboard Box Splash Down Derby starts at 3 p.m., with prizes for fastest and most creative.

Details: camelbackresort.com

BLUE MOUNTAIN, PALMERTON

• Easter Brunch, April 21: Brunch in the Slopeside Pub & Grill will feature award-winning culinary classics and mountain views. Reservations are required at 610-824-1557.

Details: skibluemt.com

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter .