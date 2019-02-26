Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Florida’s Clearwater Beach tops list of 2019’s best beaches | TribLIVE.com
News

Florida’s Clearwater Beach tops list of 2019’s best beaches

Chris Pastrick
Chris Pastrick | Tuesday, February 26, 2019 10:25 a.m
803683_web1_ptr-bestbeachesB-022719
Clearwater Beach in Florida has been named the top beach in the United States for the second year in a row.
803683_web1_ptr-bestbeaches-022719
Clearwater Beach in Florida has been named the top beach in the United States for the second year in a row.

About an hour ago

Boy, we all sure could use some warm thoughts this time of year.

To the rescue comes travel site TripAdvisor with its 2019 list of the 25 best beaches in the United States.

For a second year in a row, Clearwater Beach in Florida lands at the top spot.

To determine its list, TripAdvisor took reviews posted over a 12-month period by travelers, paying attention to the quantity and quality of each the ratings.

One reviewer posted about Clearwater: “(It) is a very family oriented beach. There is ample parking along the beach and a metered parking lot. The beach itself has very fine white sand, which is very clean, with bathrooms and various places to wash the sand off your feet as you leave the beach.”

“It’s special to have the millions who make up the TripAdvisor community reaffirm that it truly is the No. 1 beach in America for the second-straight year,” says Leroy Bridges, vice president of digital & communications for Visit St. Pete/Clearwater.

Rounding out the Top 10 best beaches are Ka’anapali Beach in Hawaii; Panama City Beach in Florida, St. Pete Beach in Florida, Pensacola Beach in Florida, Siesta Beach in Florida, Hapuna Beach State Recreation Area in Hawaii, St. Augustine Beach in Florida, Fort Lauderdale Beach in Florida, and Driftwood Beach in Georgia.

Among the 25 best U.S. beaches, 40 percent are in Florida and nearly 30 percent are in Hawaii. In all, TripAdvisor looked at 352 beaches around the world.

“With cold weather causing many of us to wish for sunnier days, now is the perfect time to make your dreams come true and plan your next beach getaway at one of these amazing, award-winning beaches,” says Desirée Fish, vice president of global communications for TripAdvisor.

As for the best beach in the world — TripAdvisor went with Baia do Sancho in Brazil.

Chris Pastrick is a Tribune-Review digital producer. You can contact Chris at 412-320-7898, cpastrick@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: The Buzz | Travel
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.