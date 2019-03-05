New SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western opens in Somerset

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

A new SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western has opened its doors near the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Somerset, Somerset County.

Located at 165 Waterworks Road, the hotel features 57 guest rooms, each with either a king or two queen beds, a large flat-screen television, microwave and mini-fridge. The SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Somerset also offers a fitness center, complimentary hot breakfast and wireless internet and covered parking spots.

Best Western says the property’s location gives guests easy access to many area attractions, such as Hidden Valley Resort and Seven Springs Mountain Resort, Laurel Hill State Park and Ohiopyle State Park and Idlewild and SoakZone.

“The SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Somerset delivers on the SureStay brand promise of providing guests the superior comfort and value they want from their stay,” said Rob Mentnech, managing director of SureStay Hotel Group. “We are thrilled to offer this hotel option to visitors to western Pennsylvania.”

SureStay Plus Hotels, one of Best Western’s 16 hotel brands, are designed to appeal to those who like to travel simply and casually at an affordable price, the hotel chain says. The hotels are independently owned and operated.

Details: 800-780-7234 or bestwestern.com

