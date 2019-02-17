Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Otter-spotters invited to Cook Forest State Park activity | TribLIVE.com
Travel

Otter-spotters invited to Cook Forest State Park activity

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Sunday, February 17, 2019 1:30 a.m
An Otter Watch driving tour is set for Feb. 23 in Cook State Forest in northwestern Pennsylvania.

If you’re looking for a different kind of outdoor winter adventure, you’ll find one on Feb. 23 at Cook Forest State Park.

An Otter Watch driving tour is set for 7:30-11:30 a.m. that day along the banks of the Clarion River in the 8,500-acre park spanning Clarion, Forest and Jefferson counties.

Park officials say its prime time for observing the clever semi-aquatic mammals in their natural habitat, along with signs of their activity, such as tracks, slides and evidence of fish kills.

Binoculars and spotting scopes are recommended.

Hot chocolate and coffee will be available to otter-spotters in the park office at 113 River Road, Cooksburg.

Details: cookforest.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

