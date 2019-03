TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Vacation planning can be a little easier with the 2019 “Happy Traveler” guide from the Pennsylvania Tourism Office.

The annual guide lists fun-filled attractions, historic haunts and outdoor sites across Pennsylvania to help visitors plan their vacation bucket lists.

In a section titled “Joy Rides,” the guide explores the state’s amusement parks, many of which are more than 100 years old.

There also are sections on food and drink, arts and artists, country markets, spectacular waterfalls and other natural wonders, to name a few.

You also can use the guide to “lace up your sneakers, zip up your cardigan and follow in the footsteps of a Pennsylvania legend” — Mister Rogers, of course.

Details: 800-847-4872 or visitpa.com

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter .