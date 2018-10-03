Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Home

Reactions to Tom Wilson's 20-game suspension

Samson X Horne
Samson X Horne | Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, 10:36 p.m.
St. Louis Blues center Oskar Sundqvist, second from left, is helped off the ice by right wing Dmitrij Jaskin (23) and defenseman Vince Dunn (29) during the second period of an NHL preseason hockey game after he was checked by Washington Capitals’ Tom Wilson, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in Washington.
St. Louis Blues center Oskar Sundqvist, second from left, is helped off the ice by right wing Dmitrij Jaskin (23) and defenseman Vince Dunn (29) during the second period of an NHL preseason hockey game after he was checked by Washington Capitals’ Tom Wilson, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in Washington.

Updated 10 hours ago

Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson was suspended 20 games by the NHL on Wednesday in response to a blindside hit to the head of St. Louis Blues center and former Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Oskar Sundqvist during Sunday night's preseason game.

The Caps' right winger has a recent history that was bound to open him for a potentially harsh suspension , according to NBC Sports writer Adam Gretz.

Gretz says the NHL is harsher on repeat offenders.

Who can forget about that jaw-jacking cheap shot on Zach Aston-Reese during last year's playoffs?

Reminder:

Wilson, who is serving his fourth suspension in 13 months, also will forfeit $1.26 million.

The fine, in essence, is more than his salary this year.

This tweet is also telling:

There are some hockey fans who think the penalty was too harsh.

To add more insult to injury, if that's even possible (yes it's possible because it's Tom Wilson), the suspension was handed down moments before the banner raising in Washington to commemorate the Stanley Cup Final champs from last season.

And of course, the Internet wins against Tom Wilson.

Hopefully the NHL won. If the hefty fine/suspension combo doesn't urge Wilson to change his ways, it seems that nothing will.

Thing is, hockey fans don't mind him playing hard and making (legal) hits, injury involved or not, they just don't want to see their team's players get hurt as the result of a cheap shot.

Samson X Horne is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

Related Content
NHL suspends Capitals' Tom Wilson for 20 games
WASHINGTON -- Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson was banned 20 games by the NHL on Wednesday for a blindside hit to the head of an ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me