Avalon man charged with vehicular homicide while DUI in Sept. 23 crash

An Avalon man has been charged with homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence in a Sept. 23 crash that killed a McKeesport woman.

Robert Darrisaw, 23, also is charged with aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, manslaughter and numerous traffic violations in the West Mifflin collision.

He surrendered without incident Friday to Allegheny County authorities and was lodged in the county jail in Pittsburgh awaiting arraignment.

According to a preliminary investigation by the county police collision reconstruction unit, Darrisaw was traveling east at about 3:45 a.m. when his Chevrolet Sonic struck the side of a Volkswagen Jetta that was stopped at the three-way intersection of Lebanon Church, Buttermilk Hollow and MacArthur roads.

According to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office, Marlee Anne Hill, 19, of McKeesport, was killed in the crash. Police said she was a backseat passenger in the Jetta, which also was occupied by two other women.

