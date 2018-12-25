Steelers notebook: Sean Davis, Vince Williams on injury report

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Bengals will limp into the finale with a 6-9 record and minus several starters, including quarterback Andy Dalton and wide receiver A.J. Green.

The Steelers are relatively healthy, although two defensive starters are on the injury report. Tomlin said safety Sean Davis has a quad injury and inside linebacker Vince Williams has an injured toe.

“His availability is in question,” Tomlin said about Williams. “Obviously, we’ll watch him throughout the course of the week.”

Running back James Conner has missed three consecutive games with a high ankle sprain, but Tomlin hasn’t ruled him out from playing against the Bengals.

“I thought his participation was on the upswing at the end of last week with his ankle,” Tomlin said. “We’ll be watching him closely and see if he can be a positive contributor to our efforts this week.”

Tomlin later said Davis and Williams will approach the week like they are playing Sunday.

“I know that’s their mentality,” Tomlin said. “It was just expressed to me by Davis downstairs, and you like that. The guys better have a lean-in mentality this time of the year, and they do.”

Morgan Burnett could fill in at free safety if Davis can’t play. L.J. Fort and Tyler Matakevich are possibilities to play at inside linebacker if Williams is out.

Close calls

The Steelers are 5-5-1 this season in games decided by one touchdown or fewer. Last year, they were 8-2 in one score games.

That’s the difference in the team winning the division and getting a first-round bye in 2017 and possibily missing the postseason for the first time in five years this season.

“It’s preparation. It’s detail. It’s play. It’s planning. It’s schematics. It’s coaching. It’s all of those things,” Tomlin said. “All of those things are very tangible. We are falling short for a variety and myriad of reasons.

”This week we have the opportunity to do something about the outcome of this game. We cannot waste one iota of our time worrying about what already has transpired in 2018. That’s no different than what has transpired in 2017. That’s history. We’re focused on the days that lie ahead and how we can positively affect them for us.”