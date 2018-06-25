Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Featured Photography

Antwon Rose: From the protests to the funeral

Tribune-Review | Monday, June 25, 2018, 6:00 p.m.
Funeral home employees lower the lid on the casket holding Antwon Rose prior to his funeral service at Woodland Hills Jr. High School on June 25, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
A woman raises her in front of stopped traffic after more than 150 people took over the Parkway East in both directions, Thursday, June 22, 2018 to protest East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld East fatal shooting of 17-year-old Antwon Rose, a Woodland Hills High School honors student.
Thomas Potter, 14, of East Pittsburgh, and friend of Antwon Rose, breaks down in tears as the second night of protests get underway on June 20, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
A group of around 500 protesters confront Pittsburgh Police by kneeling and raising their hands chanting 'Hands Up,' on Pittsburgh's South Side, Saturday, June 23, 2018, to protest East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld's fatal shooting of 17-year-old Antwon Rose, a Woodland Hills High School honors student.
Mian Laubscher, of Forest Hills and Woodland Hills High School graduate (middle) gets comfort fromYvette Jackson (left) of East Pittsburgh and fellow Woodland Hills graduate, Jacob Kefalos, of Forest Hills at a rally protesting police violence on Braddock Avenue and Electric Avenue in East Pittsburgh, Wednesday, June 20, 2018. The rally comes a a day after an East Hills Police Officer shot 17-year-old Antwon Rose, a Woodland Hills High School honors student during a traffic stop. Laubscher was a close friend of Rose. 'He helped me graduate,' said Laubscher.
Protesters listen to organizers while marching across the Roberto Clemente Bridge after congregating at the Wood St. T-Station Downtown protesting the shooting death of Antwon Rose by East Pittsburgh police on June 23, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
The mother of Antwon Rose, Michelle Kenney, embraces Leon Ford Jr., who delivered the eulogy at the funeral service for Antwon Rose at Woodland Hills Jr. High School on June 25, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Christian Carter, 18, of East Liberty leads chants during the second night of protests following the shooting death of Antwon Rose by East Pittsburgh Police on June 20, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
A Pittsburgh Police officer dressed in riot gear stands at the ready to confront a group of around of 500 protesters on East Carson Street, Saturday, June 23, 2018, to protest East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld's fatal shooting of 17-year-old Antwon Rose, a Woodland Hills High School honors student.
The mother of Antwon Rose, Michelle Kenney, breaks down in tears during the funeral service for Antwon Rose at Woodland Hills Jr. High School on June 25, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Jona Reyes, 26, of East Pittsburgh, is overcome with emotion while demonstrating with protesters following the shooting of Antwon Rose by East Pittsburgh police.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Traffic was stopped in both directions on 376 as a a group of demonstrators blocked traffic protesting the death of Antwon Rose on June 21, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Protesters walk across the Roberto Clemente Bridge after congregating at the Wood St. T-Station Downtown protesting the shooting death of Antwon Rose by East Pittsburgh police on June 23, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Photos of for Antwon Rose Jr. were carried by marchers on Fifth Avenue during Pittsburgh's Juneteenth Parade from Freedom Corner in the Hill District to Point State Park, Saturday, 23, 2018. The parade served as an outlet for the crowd to protest East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld's fatal shooting of 17-year-old Antwon Rose, a Woodland Hills High School honors student.
Activist, Ciora Thomas confronts a State Troopers in riot gear after more than 150 people took over the Parkway East in both directions, Thursday, June 22, 2018 to protest East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld East fatal shooting of 17-year-old Antwon Rose, a Woodland Hills High School honors student. Thomas was the only marcher arrested.
A protester chants into a megaphone outside of Allegheny County Courthouse where people gathered to protest the shooting death of Antwon Rose by East Pittsburgh police on June 20, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
A man raises a 'Black Lives Matter' as he leads a group of 150 marchers who eventually took over the Parkway East in both directions, Thursday, June 22, 2018, The march was to protest East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld East fatal shooting of 17-year-old Antwon Rose, a Woodland Hills High School honors student.
Children play in the rain as other community members took to the streets to protest around police headquarters in East Pittsburgh on June 20, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Woodland Hills students, Tia Taylor of Rankin (left) and Jameira Mosley of Rankin weep after Taylor spoke about Antwon Rose in Market Square in Downtown Pittsburgh, Friday, June 22, 2018, after a march to protest East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld's fatal shooting of 17-year-old Rose, a Woodland Hills High School honors student.
Protesters walk back across the Roberto Clemente Bridge after protesting outside of PNC Park following the shooting death of Antwon Rose by East Pittsburgh police on June 23, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
The casket of Antwon Rose is wheeled out of the auditorium of Woodland Hills Jr. High School where his funeral service was held on June 25, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
After days of protests, community members paused Monday for the funeral service of teenager Antwon Rose, who was fatally shot last week by an East Pittsburgh police officer. Tribune-Review photojournalist Nate Smallwood, who has covered the protests alongside colleague Andrew Russell, has been granted access to the funeral services by Rose's family. Here is a collection of their images.

