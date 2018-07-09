Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Week in pictures (July 2 - July 8)

Tribune-Review | Monday, July 9, 2018, 9:51 a.m.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Mia Ross, 2, tries to reach out to pet a chicken while her mother, Kim Ross, keeps hold on Saturday, June 30, 2018 as the family was enjoying ice cream desserts at Tastyland off of Route 66 near Greensburg.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Peyton McIntyre, 10, holds his grip as his mother takes the dunk while tubing with family on the Allegheny River near Tarentum. Tuesday July 3, 2018.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Pirates center fielder Starling Marte makes a sliding catch on a ball hit by the Phillies' Jesmuel Valentin during the fourth inning Sunday, July 8, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Face painting artist from New York City, Fabian Santillan, applies a sprinkling of colored powdered on the face paint of Addison Olear, 5, of Indiana on Friday, July 6, 2018 during the 44th Westmoreland Arts & Heritage Festival at Twin Lakes Park.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Meah Ezykowsky, 20, (left) grabs a spoonful of the sundae, called the 'Meah vs. Tina,' a dessert created in her honor at the Latrobe Cone Zone in Unity on Tuesday, July 3, 2018 while her sister, Ryssa Ezykowsky, 18, tries a sampling, along with her mother, Michele Kuba (background) and step-father Joe Kuba (right). Meah Ezykowsky underwent brain surgery in March of 2017 to remove a tumor. Kylie Roche, owner of the Unity ice cream shop, decided to create a special dessert and give all of the proceeds of it to the Ezykowsky family to help pay for medical expenses. Roche called the dessert the 'Meah vs. Tina' after finding out that Meah had given her brain tumor a name–Tina.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Elizabeth Shedlock, children's and youth services librarian, reacts as a bubble starts to form around Isabella Schiavone, 3, of Dormont during a Sidewalk Party at the Andrew Carnegie Free Library and Music Hall on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Tom McQuade, admires the colossal sized tree he discovered while marking trees to harvest on property in Bell Twp. Monday July 2, 2018. The Red Oak tree is expected to be roughly 400 years old and will not be included in the harvest.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Emergency workers look for storm drains along a flooded street in Millvale on Thursday, July 5, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Joe Maxwell (left), of McKeesport, enjoys teaching his grandson Keelan Maxwell Kelly, 6, while fishing at Indian Lake Park, in North Huntingdon Twp., Monday, July 2, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Runners run by as Bob Rhody, (center) from Greensburg Hose Company #1, blocks traffic and cheers them on during the Freedom 5k in Greensburg on July 4, 2018.
Crowds brave the heat, as they gathered to watch the annual Independence Day parade, in Latrobe, on Wednesday, July 4, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Line Producer of 'Unearthed,' Randy Lee, a Coraopolis native and Producer/Actor Allison McAtee an Edinboro native, talk about casting the upcoming 'Unearthed' production which will soon start shooting in Erie, while being interviewed in Market Square, Monday, July 2, 2018.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Leon Ford Jr. speaks to a crowd prior to Turahn Jenkins announcing his candidacy for District Attorney at Freedom Corner in the Hill District neighborhood of Pittsburgh, Pa. on July 2, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Cory Stampo, of Verona mops the floors at Billy Kay's Bar in Grill on East Railroad Street, Friday, July 6, 2018. Billy Kay's was hit with severe flooding on July 4th, along with several other businesses and residences along East Railroad Street.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Evan Noftz, 7, of Jeannette dives into the water fountain in Mt. Pleasant while playing before the fireworks display on Tuesday, July 3, 2018 during the Party in the Park celebration.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
The week in pictures throughout the region captured by the Tribune-Review visuals staff.

