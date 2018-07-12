This Month In Sports History: July

Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
The Associated Press | Thursday, July 12, 2018, 3:48 p.m.
Cleveland Indians' Bob Feller, once the greatest fast ball pitcher in baseball, hurled his third no-hitter July 1, 1951 with a 2-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers in the opener of a twin bill at Cleveland, Ohio. Bob's first no-hitter was against the Chicago White Sox in 1940 and his second one routed the Yankees in 1946. Feller, who said he pitched the latest no-hitter with a fast ball, shows his sizzling delivery made during the 1948 World Series game against the Boston Braves. (AP Photo)
New York Yankees' Lou Gehrig, the 'Iron Horse,' wipes away a tear while speaking during a sold-out tribute at Yankee Stadium July 4, 1939. Gehrig's record breaking career was cut short by neuromuscular disease. (AP Photo/Murray Becker)
In this July 10, 1999 file photo, the United States' Brandi Chastain celebrates by taking off her jersey after kicking in the game-winning penalty shootout goal against China in the Women's World Cup Final at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. They were pioneers, and they were rock stars. A dozen years later, they remain the most famous women's team in U.S. sports. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File
New York Yankees pitcher David Cone is lifted onto the shoulders of his teammates by catcher Joe Girardi.
Martina Hingis leaps into the air in celebration after defeating Jana Novotna in the Women's Singles final on the Centre Court at Wimbledon
Babe Ruth is shown in a Boston Red Sox uniform in 1919.
Althea Gibson of New York makes a low return to Darlene Hard of Montebello
England fullback George Cohen (2nd left) breasts down the ball after a hard shot from West Germany's Siegfried Held (extreme right), during the final of the Soccer World Cup Final at Wembley Stadium, in London, United Kingdom on July 30, 1966. England centre-half Jackie Charlton (center) moves in the help out. England won the match by 4 - 2 after extra time. (AP Photo)
Overall leader Lance Armstrong, of Austin, Texas, surrounded by press photographers, signals seven for his seventh straight win in the Tour de France cycling race, prior to the start of the 21st and final stage of the race between Corbeil-Essonnes, south of Paris, and the French capital, in this July 24, 2005 file photo. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)
California's Bruce Jenner leaps jubilantly in the air after securing gold in the Olympic Decathlon in Montreal, Canada, July 30, 1976. Jenner, placing second in the 1,500 meter event finished, with a world record 8,618 points. (AP Photo)
A Soviet lady with the country sign for Afghanistan leads the Afghanistan sports people into the Lenin Stadium in Moscow, Saturday, July 19, 1980 during the opening ceremony for the Summer Olympic Game. (AP Photo)
Althea Gibson of New York city, holding the large gold plate presented to her as the winner of the Women's Singles Tennis title at Wimbledon, England, July 6, 1957 is kissed by her finals opponent, Darlene Hard, of Montebello, Calif., (Left). Miss Gibson beat Miss Hard 6-3, 6-2 to become the first African American to win a Wimbledon championship. (AP Photo)
Babe Ruth crosses home plate following a two run home run off National League starting pitcher Bill Hallahan in the third inning of the first All-Star Game ever played
Carl Lewis of the United States takes his third jump during the men's long jump final at the 1996 Summer Olympic games in Atlanta, Monday, July 29, 1996. Lewis won the gold medal. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Boris Becker holds the Wimbledon Singles Tennis Championship trophy on his head after he beat Kevin Curren, of the USA, in the final, July 07, 1985 in Wimbledon. The 17-year-old West German is the youngest ever to win the title. (AP Photo/Bob Dear) DIE 'WIMBLEDON-KRONE' -- ...auf dem Haupt posiert der 17-jaehrige Boris Becker am Sonntag, 07. Juli 1985 fuer die zahlreichen Pressefotografen. Der Junge aus Leimen bei Heidelberg ist der erste Deutsche, der je diese begehrte Trophaee erringen konnte - vor ihm standen nur Gottfried von Cramm und Wilhelm Bungert in einem Finale, das sie beide jedoch nicht gewinnen konnten. Mit seinen 17 Jahren ist Boris Becker auch der juengste Crack, der auf dem geheiligten Rasen von Wimbledon als Sieger hervorging. (AP-PHOTO/mw/stf/Bob Dear)
Spiraling human pyramids occupy the field of Lenin Stadium in Moscow Saturday, July 19, 1980 during show presented during opening ceremonies of XXII Summer Olympics. (AP Photo)
Catcher Jim Hegan of the Cleveland Indians meets Bob Feller on the first base runway to congratulate his battery mate for pitching the third no hitter of his career. Feller walked three and fanned five in beating the Detroit Tigers 2-1 in the opener of double header
A look back at sports history in the month of July via the Associated Press archives.

click me