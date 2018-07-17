Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Featured Photography

Week in pictures (July 8 - July 15)

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, July 17, 2018, 1:00 p.m.
Savannah Smith, 17, of Penn Run, Pa., sits atop her house prior to the start of the 23rd Annual Fort Armstrong Rodeo in Ford City, Pa., on Friday, July 13, 2018.
People shoot hoops during the 1st Annual Antwon Rose Community Birthday Celebration at Hawkins Village in Rankin on Thursday, July 12, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Pirates manager Clint Hurdle watches action from the dugout during a game against the Brewers Sunday, July 15, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Retired Arnold Police Sgt. Willie Weber, pictured at the intersection of Fourth and Sixteenth Street in Arnold.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Event goers listen to Bernie Sanders speak during an event with lieutenant governor candidate John Fetterman at Carnegie Mellon University’s Rangos Hall on Sunday, July 15, 2018.
Children look on as the 1st Annual Antwon Rose Community Day at Hawkins Village in Rankin on Thursday, July 12, 2018.
Aaron Ashby, 10, stands with the Pirates' Austin Meadows, Steven Brault and Trevor Williams during the national anthem before a game against the Brewers Friday, July 13, 2018, at PNC Park. The Pirates signed Aaron to a one-day contract through the make-A-Wish Foundation.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Mike Arndt, 32, of North Apollo, and daughter, Tory, 3, wait for food during the 23rd Annual Fort Armstrong Rodeo in Ford City, Pa., on Friday, July 13, 2018.
A women stands underneath an umbrella as it rains during the opening ceremonies during Derry TWP Ag Fair on Sunday, July 15, 2018.
Layla Asbury 10 of Bridgeville learns to sew as part of the Pillowcase Project at Bridgeville Library, Wednesday, July 11, 2018. The Pillowcase Project invites area kids to help make pillowcases for patients at Children’s Hospital.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Carter Hull, 7, of Donara , cools off with his dog Sonny, in the Youghiogheny River at Cedar Creek Park, in Belle Vernon, on Monday, July 9, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Natalie Mangini talks with customers during dinner at Carbone's in Crabtree on Thursday, July 12, 2018.
Brewers center fielder Lorenzo Cain makes a running catch to rob the Pirates' Josh Bell of a hit Sunday, July 15, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The week in pictures throughout the region captured by the Tribune-Review visuals staff.

