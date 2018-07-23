Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Featured Photography

Week in pictures (July 16 - July 22)

Tribune-Review | Monday, July 23, 2018, 8:33 a.m.
The Roberto Clemente was filled to capacity for the fourth annual Pickelsburgh, Saturday, July 21, 2018.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
The Roberto Clemente was filled to capacity for the fourth annual Pickelsburgh, Saturday, July 21, 2018.
Mt. Pleasant players shake hands with Penn-Trafford players after playing against one another Thursday, July 19, 2018 during the Westmoreland County Coaches' Association 7-on-7 tournament.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Mt. Pleasant players shake hands with Penn-Trafford players after playing against one another Thursday, July 19, 2018 during the Westmoreland County Coaches' Association 7-on-7 tournament.
Jeannette's head coach Roy Hall talks with his players Thursday, July 19, 2018 during the Westmoreland County Coaches' Association 7-on-7 tournament.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Jeannette's head coach Roy Hall talks with his players Thursday, July 19, 2018 during the Westmoreland County Coaches' Association 7-on-7 tournament.
Ashley Cannon, of East Pittsburgh, voices concerns before the East Pittsburgh City Council in East Pittsburgh on Tuesday, July 17, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Ashley Cannon, of East Pittsburgh, voices concerns before the East Pittsburgh City Council in East Pittsburgh on Tuesday, July 17, 2018.
A Kennywood security guard is viewed through construction material on the site of the upcoming Steel Curtain roller coaster during a press conference to reveal a collaboration between Kennywood Park and the Pittsburgh Steelers for a new themed area called Steelers Country during a press conference Thursday, July 19, 2018. The record-breaking coaster will be built on the land that housed the former Log Jammer water ride and is expected to open next summer.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
A Kennywood security guard is viewed through construction material on the site of the upcoming Steel Curtain roller coaster during a press conference to reveal a collaboration between Kennywood Park and the Pittsburgh Steelers for a new themed area called Steelers Country during a press conference Thursday, July 19, 2018. The record-breaking coaster will be built on the land that housed the former Log Jammer water ride and is expected to open next summer.
The Puerto Rico team playing in the Freeport International Baseball Invitational poses for a photo inside of their bus prior to a game that eventually was cancelled due to rain on July 17, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
The Puerto Rico team playing in the Freeport International Baseball Invitational poses for a photo inside of their bus prior to a game that eventually was cancelled due to rain on July 17, 2018.
Fans make the sign of the horns as the band Chelsea Grin performs during the Vans Warped Tour at KeyBank Pavilion in Burgettstown on Monday, July 16, 2018. After 24 summers, this year will mark the last full cross country tour of the event.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Fans make the sign of the horns as the band Chelsea Grin performs during the Vans Warped Tour at KeyBank Pavilion in Burgettstown on Monday, July 16, 2018. After 24 summers, this year will mark the last full cross country tour of the event.
Jay Steck pauses as he talks about the June 20 flood that filled the basement of his Maple Street, Bridgeville home during an interview Wednesday, July 18, 2018. Steck said he was at home at the time and was immobile due to a knee replacement a few weeks earlier. He has lived in the home with his wife Cindy since 1990 and said he's fed up with the lack of action by borough officials to resolve the flooding issues in the area. He said the flooding gets a little worse each time and has had to replace numerous appliances and other possessions.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Jay Steck pauses as he talks about the June 20 flood that filled the basement of his Maple Street, Bridgeville home during an interview Wednesday, July 18, 2018. Steck said he was at home at the time and was immobile due to a knee replacement a few weeks earlier. He has lived in the home with his wife Cindy since 1990 and said he's fed up with the lack of action by borough officials to resolve the flooding issues in the area. He said the flooding gets a little worse each time and has had to replace numerous appliances and other possessions.
Pam Henderson harvests tomatoes at her urban farm in the Rosslyn Heights neighborhood of Carnegie on Thursday, July 19, 2018.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Pam Henderson harvests tomatoes at her urban farm in the Rosslyn Heights neighborhood of Carnegie on Thursday, July 19, 2018.
Lisa Speer, gives her husband Dave a kiss at the counter of there Diner in Springdale Twp. Wednesday July 18, 2018. The couple have owned the Dave’s Diner since 2012 and have recently been voted top five diners in the country by Travel + Leisure.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Lisa Speer, gives her husband Dave a kiss at the counter of there Diner in Springdale Twp. Wednesday July 18, 2018. The couple have owned the Dave’s Diner since 2012 and have recently been voted top five diners in the country by Travel + Leisure.
Prizes in a neighboring booth are highlighted by the golden hour sunlight as people play a game during the Holy Apostles Parish Summer Festival in Baldwin on Wednesday, July 18, 2018.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Prizes in a neighboring booth are highlighted by the golden hour sunlight as people play a game during the Holy Apostles Parish Summer Festival in Baldwin on Wednesday, July 18, 2018.

Updated 3 hours ago

The week in pictures throughout the region captured by the Tribune-Review visuals staff.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me