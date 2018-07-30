Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Featured Photography

Week in pictures (July 23 - July 29)

Tribune-Review | Monday, July 30, 2018, 2:36 p.m.
The United States Army Parachute Team, Golden Knights, jumps from 12,500 feet up during the Westmoreland Airshow at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe on Sunday, July 29, 2018.
Carolyn Rogers | Tribune-Review
Gianni Trunzo, 5, (middle) shares a concern with his mother, Shannon Trunzo, of North Huntingdon, before climbing into the an A-7 Corsair fighter jet cockpit for a photo Saturday, July 28, 2018 at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport for the Shop 'n Save Westmoreland County Airshow.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Marc Davis Jr., 5, has second thoughts after boarding the new Cranky's Drop Tower ride in Thomas Town during the grand opening of the $8.5 million addition at Kennywood Park on Friday, July 27, 2018. Davis, who was visiting Thomas Town with other members of the LaRosa Boys & Girls Club in McKeesport, said the ride was scary.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Retired Assistant Chief of Pittsburgh Police, Therese Rocco, of Brookline, reads the paper over coffee at her home, Tuesday, July 24, 2018. Rocco investigated the disappearance of Mary Ann Verdecchia in 1962.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
The United States Air Force's Thunder Birds fly past the spires of Saint Vincent Basilica during Steelers practice Saturday, July 28, 2018 at Saint Vincent College.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
A girl compares her hand to Pittsburgh Steelers' Ryan Shazier on a display Thursday, July 26, 2018 during the first day of public Steelers training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Aerobatic pilot Jack Knutson, of New Waterford, Ohio, sits on the wing of his 'Firebird' Extra 300 and laughs while talking with Pat Robinson of David Schultz Airshows on Friday, July 27, 2018 while preparing the plane for a practice run at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport for this weekend's Shop 'n Save Westmoreland County Airshow. Knutson will be performing with fellow aerobatic pilot Rob Holland of Nashua, New Hampshire.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Steelers receiver Antonio Brown arrives in a helicopter to training camp in a helicopter Wednesday, July 25, 2018 at St. Vincent College.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pirates catcher Elias Diaz celebrates with David Freese after Freese drove in the winning run to defeat the Mets in the bottom of the ninth inning Friday, July 27, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
during the K-Co. Ranger Memorial Rememberance, at the Bell residence, in Harrison City, on Wednesday, July 25, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Lauren Daughtridge (left) and her mother, Carol Wasicki, (right), pose for a photo with Don Zadach, also known as the 'Yinzer Pope', on Thursday, July 26, 2018 during the first day of public Steelers training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Steelers cornerback Joe Haden breaks up a pass intended for receiver Justin Hunter during practice Saturday, July 28, 2018 at Saint Vincent College.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Head veterinarian at the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium, Dr. Ginger Sturgeon (left) and Henry Kacprzyk, curator of Kids Kingdom and Reptiles examines one of six new Beaver Kits introduced to the public today at the zoo in Highland Park, Thursday, July 26, 2018.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Joe Kuhns, 27, of Dayton Pa, works at constructing a pole building for Ed Smith Metal Buildings Company. The 50 x 68 structure along Seventh Street in New Kensington will be the new home for Omni Electric Inc in Tarentum. Tuesday July 24, 2018.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
The week in pictures throughout the region captured by the Tribune-Review visuals staff.

