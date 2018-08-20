Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Week in pictures (Aug 13 - Aug 19)

Tribune-Review | Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, 7:54 a.m.
The procession for the Feast of the Assumption services leaves St. Joseph Chapel on Wednesday evening, Aug. 15, 2018 at the Bishop William G. Connare Center in Unity Township.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
James Dunn (left), Jackson Demastus (right) and other students listen to bus driver Jackie Tepe after they return to Gill Hall Elementary School following a quick trip around the neighborhood during kindergarten orientation Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
The Pirates' Adam Frazier gets a hero's welcome after his walk-off home run defeated the Cubs, 2-1 in 11 innings, Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Bruce Dowell, 59, of New Kensington takes possess for a moment while working at Dave’s Dinner in Springdale. Dowell often starts work at 6AM and works till 6PM. Tuesday August 14, 2018.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
A newly born baby alpaca, who was at the time unnamed, sits down next to her mother, a seven year-old alpaca named Copper, at the opening night of the 64th annual Westmoreland Fair on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018 at the Westmoreland Fairgrounds in Mt. Pleasant Township. Copper gave birth to the baby shortly after the fair officially opened, at 4:45 p.m.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
A shooting star shares the sky with satellites and aircraft at the scenic overlook near Brady's Bend Township in Armstrong County during the peak of the Perseid Meteor Shower, Sunday, August 13, 2018.
Henry Bailey, 31, of Arnold, watches with his son, Kyri, as bikes participating in a fundraiser for Brian Shaw, fallen New Kensington police officer, ride down Freeport Road in New Kensington Aug. 19, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Delaney Henry, 6, of Ferndale, peeks through the gate at the newborn baby alpaca at the opening night of the 64th annual Westmoreland Fair on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018 at the Westmoreland Fairgrounds in Mt. Pleasant Township. A seven year-old alpaca named Copper gave birth shortly after the fair officially opened on Friday.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Cubs center fielder Ian Happ can't catch a double by the Pirates' Josh Harrison next to Ben Zobrist Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Earl Slowik, 86, sits for a photo with a painting of his horse, Rebel, inside his Pleasant Hills home Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. Slowik wrote a book about his adventures with Rebel, who he owned for 34 years until the horse died in 2005. The book, 'Trotting Backwards: The Story of Earl and Rebel,' was released in July and is available on Amazon.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Abby Spino, 13, of Greensburg, (middle) warms up with fellow riders in one of the arenas after heavy rain showers changed to clear skies before competitions took place in the 4-H Horse Show at the 64th annual Westmoreland Fair on Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018 at the Westmoreland Fairgrounds in Mt. Pleasant Township.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Freshman Kyleigh Hessian, 17, of Kent Island, MD, unpacks her new Macbook and iPad, during move in day at Seton Hill University, in Greensburg, on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018. Hessian is studying pre-med and will be playing lacrosses for the university.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
A group from CORE—the Center for Organ Recovery and Education—react as they hit the Jack Rabbit's double dip at Kennywood Park on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. The group was celebrating the gift of life by riding the iconic wooden coaster on National Roller Coaster Day.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
The week in pictures throughout the region captured by the Tribune-Review visuals staff.

