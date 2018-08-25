High school football returns

Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Tribune-Review | Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, 8:09 a.m.
Hempfield's Randy Nelson runs the ball as Greensburg Salem's Tyler Williams grabs the tackle during WPIAL football at Greensburg Salem's Offutt Field on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Salem's Aaron Putt brings the ball down to score some yardage during WPIAL football against Hempfield at Greensburg Salem's Offutt Field on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Roman Pellis leaps backwards to catch a ball for a touchdown during WPIAL football at Greensburg Salem's Offutt Field on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Salem's Tyler Williams charges for a touchdown as Hempfield's defender Nathan Roby just misses the tackle during WPIAL football at Greensburg Salem's Offutt Field on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Norwin's Gianni Rizzo catches a touchdown pass in front of Penn Trafford's Nate Frye during the first quarter Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, at Norwin Knights Stadium.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Norwin's Jayvon Thrift eludes Penn Trafford's Sam Fanelli during the second quarter Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, at Norwin Knights Stadium.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Norwin quarterback Jack Salopek throws a pass during the first quarter against Penn-Trafford Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, at Norwin Knights Stadium.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pine Richland's Luke Meckler is run down by IMG Academy's Jaleel Mcrae Friday, Aug. 24, 2018 at Pine Richland Stadium.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pine Richland's Chance Boyd takes out IMG Academy's David Baldwin Friday, Aug. 24, 2018 at Pine Richland Stadium.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
IMG Academy's Josh Verde gets around Pine Richland's Connor Hetzel Friday, Aug. 24, 2018 at Pine Richland Stadium.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
IMG Academy's Noah Cain dives into the end zone over Pine Richland's Merrick Miller Friday, Aug. 24, 2018 at Pine Richland Stadium.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
IMG Academy's Josh Verde makes a diving catch for a touchdown past Pine Richland's Connor Hetzel Friday, Aug. 24, 2018 at Pine Richland Stadium.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Peters Township's Adrian William catches the ball when Peters Township face off against West Toronto Prep at Wolvarena, Friday, August 24, 2018.
Peters Township's Logan Pfeuffer hands off the ball to Ryan Magiske when Peters Township faced off against West Toronto Prep at Wolvarena in Turtle Creek, Friday, August 24, 2018.
Peters Township's Adrian William attempts avoid West Toronto defenders when Peters Township faced off against West Toronto Prep at Wolvarena in Turtle Creek, Friday, August 24, 2018.
Peters Township's Ryan Magiske reaches for a pass when Peters Township faced off against West Toronto Prep at Wolvarena in Turtle Creek, Friday, August 24, 2018.
West Toronto Prep's Jason Briones reaches for a catch when Peters Township faced off against West Toronto Prep at Wolvarena in Turtle Creek, Friday, August 24, 2018.
Pittsburgh Central Catholic's Gavin Thomson runs the ball in for a touchdown against Erie Cathedral Prep's Jordan Adams at Wolvarena in Turtle Creek, Friday, August 24, 2018.
Kiski Area Jack Colecchi is brought down by Allderdice defenders during a kick off return in the third quarter. Friday August 24, 2018, at the newly named Richard J. Dilts Stadium.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Kiski Area Head Coach Sam Albert, congratulates Drew Dinunzio Biss, after scoring a touchdown against Allderdice Friday August 24, 2018 It also marks the first touchdown in the newly named Richard J. Dilts Stadium.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Allderdice Quarterback Dalen Dugger is presumed by Kiski Area Troy Kuhn in the first half at the newly opened Richard J. Dilts stadium. Friday August 24, 2018.
Allderdice Denzel Gatgewood is wrapped up Kiski Area’s Luke Lander and Dane Fitzsimmons, Friday August 24, 2018 at the Richard J. Dilts Stadium.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Allderdice Denzel Gatgewood is wrapped up by a host of Kiski defenders in the second quarter at the Richard J. Dilts Stadium. Friday August 24, 2018.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Valley’s Vaun Ross (0) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during their game against Burrell High School on Friday, Aug. 14, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Valley’s Noah Hutcherson (14) battles in the air for a pass defended by Burrell's Logan Phillips (6) during their game against Burrell High School on Friday, Aug. 14, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Burrell High School's Luke Kastelic (22) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against Valley on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Burrell High School's Logan Phillips (6) passes the ball during their game against Valley on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Burrell High School's Seth Fischbach (9) is brought down by Valley tacklers during their game on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Valley's Deonte Ross (6) rushes the ball during their game against Burrell on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Salem's color guard parade down to Greensburg Salem's Offutt Field from downtown Greensburg on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018 for WPIAL football against Hempfield.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
The Norwin cheerleaders lead their football team onto the field at the start of the backyard rivalry game against Penn-Trafford Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, at Norwin Knights Stadium.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pine Richland get going before playing IMG Academy Friday, Aug. 24, 2018 at Pine Richland Stadium.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pine Richland's Cole Spencer gets pressure by the IMG Academy defense Friday, Aug. 24, 2018 at Pine Richland Stadium.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
A coach from Peters Township's shouts instruction from the sidelines when Peters Township faced off against West Toronto Prep at Wolvarena in Turtle Creek, Friday, August 24, 2018.
Pittsburgh Central Catholic's Gavin Thomson picks off a pass from Erie Cathedral Prep when Pittsburgh Central Catholic faced Erie Cathedral Prep at the Wolvarena in Turtle Creek, Friday, August 24, 2018.
Pittsburgh Central Catholic band members wait to take the field when Pittsburgh Central Catholic's football team faced Erie Cathedral Prep at Wolvarena in Turtle Creek, Friday, August 24, 2018.
Erie Cathedral Prep running back, Jaheim Howard moves down the field to score his team's first touchdown when Pittsburgh Central Catholic faced Erie Cathedral Prep's Friday, August 24, 2018.
Pittsburgh Central Catholic laugh at fellow student, Trevor Naman of Monroeville's sign when Pittsburgh Central Catholic faced Erie Cathedral Prep's Jordan Adams at Wolvarena in Turtle Creek, Friday, August 24, 2018.
Pittsburgh Central Catholic's Kenneth Blake brushes off a tackle from Erie Cathedral Prep's Billy Lucas when Pittsburgh Central Catholic faced Erie Cathedral Prep at the Wolvarena in Turtle Creek, Friday, August 24, 2018.
Highlands' Kaeleb Radashak pulls down Plum's Nicolas Sluka on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, at Plum.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Plum's Hunter Linhart looks for an open teammate during a game against Highlands on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, at Plum.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Fans cheer as Plum takes the field prior to a game against Highlands on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, at Plum.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
A ref throws the flag against Pittsburgh Central Catholic when Pittsburgh Central Catholic faced Erie Cathedral at the Wolvarena in Turtle Creek, Friday, August 24, 2018.
Pittsburgh Central Catholic's Kenneth Blake brushes off a tackle from Erie Cathedral Prep's Billy Lucas when Pittsburgh Central Catholic faced Erie Cathedral Prep at the Wolvarena in Turtle Creek, Friday, August 24, 2018.
Opening night of 2018 high school season kicked off Friday and the TribLIVE.com photography staff was spread out across the region. Here is a collection of our best images from the games.

