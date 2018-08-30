Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Featured Photography

'Real hero': Crowds honor John McCain

The Associated Press | Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, 7:27 a.m.
Cindy McCain, wife of, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. lays her head on casket during a memorial service at the Arizona Capitol on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, Pool)
Cindy McCain, wife of, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. lays her head on casket during a memorial service at the Arizona Capitol on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, Pool)
Members of the public carry umbrellas as they line up to pay their respects to Sen. John McCain during a viewing at the Arizona Capitol on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Members of the public carry umbrellas as they line up to pay their respects to Sen. John McCain during a viewing at the Arizona Capitol on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
A woman drinks water while waiting in line to pay their respects to Sen. John McCain during a viewing at the Arizona Capitol on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
A woman drinks water while waiting in line to pay their respects to Sen. John McCain during a viewing at the Arizona Capitol on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Cindy McCain, wife of, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. stands at the casket during a memorial service at the Arizona Capitol on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, Pool)
Cindy McCain, wife of, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. stands at the casket during a memorial service at the Arizona Capitol on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, Pool)
Cindy McCain, wife of Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. arrives with her sons Jimmy, left, and Jack, during a memorial service at the Arizona Capitol on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, in Phoenix (AP Photo/Matt York)
Cindy McCain, wife of Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. arrives with her sons Jimmy, left, and Jack, during a memorial service at the Arizona Capitol on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, in Phoenix (AP Photo/Matt York)
A serviceman salutes as he pays his respects at the casket of Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. during a memorial service at the Arizona Capitol on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, Pool)
A serviceman salutes as he pays his respects at the casket of Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. during a memorial service at the Arizona Capitol on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, Pool)
A former U.S. Marine Jose Cordero Torres, 82, a Vietnam war veteran leaving his commendation medal on the floor near the casket during a memorial service for Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. at the Arizona Capitol on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, Pool)
A former U.S. Marine Jose Cordero Torres, 82, a Vietnam war veteran leaving his commendation medal on the floor near the casket during a memorial service for Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. at the Arizona Capitol on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, Pool)
Military personal carry the casket of Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., into the Capitol rotunda for a memorial service as Cindy McCain and her son Jack McCain follow, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, at the Capitol in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Military personal carry the casket of Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., into the Capitol rotunda for a memorial service as Cindy McCain and her son Jack McCain follow, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, at the Capitol in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Jack McCain, son of, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. touches the casket during a memorial service at the Arizona Capitol on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, Pool)
Jack McCain, son of, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. touches the casket during a memorial service at the Arizona Capitol on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, Pool)
Meghan McCain, daughter of, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. cries at the casket of her father during a memorial service at the Arizona Capitol on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, Pool)
Meghan McCain, daughter of, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. cries at the casket of her father during a memorial service at the Arizona Capitol on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, Pool)
Members of the public line up to pay their respects for Sen. John McCain during a viewing at the Arizona Capitol on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Members of the public line up to pay their respects for Sen. John McCain during a viewing at the Arizona Capitol on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
The Arizona National Guard carries the casket of Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. during memorial service at the Arizona Capitol on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, in Phoenix .(Rob Schumacher/The Arizona Republic via AP, Pool)
The Arizona National Guard carries the casket of Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. during memorial service at the Arizona Capitol on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, in Phoenix .(Rob Schumacher/The Arizona Republic via AP, Pool)
Cindy McCain, wife of, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. touches the casket during a memorial service at the Arizona Capitol on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, Pool)
Cindy McCain, wife of, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. touches the casket during a memorial service at the Arizona Capitol on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, Pool)
Children of Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., from back left Sidney McCain, Meghan McCain and her husband Ben Domenech, Bridget McCain, front center and daughter-in-law Holly McCain, follow behind the casket into the Capitol rotunda for a memorial service, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, at the Capitol in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Children of Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., from back left Sidney McCain, Meghan McCain and her husband Ben Domenech, Bridget McCain, front center and daughter-in-law Holly McCain, follow behind the casket into the Capitol rotunda for a memorial service, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, at the Capitol in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Former U.S. Marine Jose Cordero Torres, 82, a Vietnam War veteran, salutes near the casket during a memorial service for Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. at the Arizona Capitol on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, Pool)
Former U.S. Marine Jose Cordero Torres, 82, a Vietnam War veteran, salutes near the casket during a memorial service for Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. at the Arizona Capitol on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, Pool)

Updated 2 hours ago

PHOENIX (AP) — Thousands of people paid their respects to U.S. Sen. John McCain on Wednesday, standing for hours in the broiling Arizona sun before filing past the flag-draped casket that his tearful wife, Cindy, lovingly pressed her face against after a ceremony for the former North Vietnam prisoner of war who represented Arizona for decades.

Former military members in shorts and T-shirts stopped and saluted the closed casket flanked by National Guard members at the Arizona Capitol. Families with small children came by, and several people placed their hand over their heart or bowed, including Vietnamese-born residents who traveled from Southern California.

The private service held earlier marked the first appearance of McCain's family since the Republican senator died Saturday of brain cancer. It also began two days of official mourning in Arizona before his body is taken to Washington for a viewing at the U.S. Capitol, followed by burial at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

At the emotional private ceremony in Arizona, Gov. Doug Ducey remembered McCain as an internationally known figure and “Arizona's favorite adopted son” on what would have been his 82nd birthday. He was born in the Panama Canal Zone while his father, who went on to become an admiral, served in the military.

“Imagining an Arizona without John McCain is like picturing Arizona without the Grand Canyon,” Ducey said.

Former Arizona Sen. Jon Kyl said he had been with McCain across the world and he had better instincts on when to assert U.S. power than anyone else he knew.

“I will miss him as a friend, and a strong force for America and the world,” Kyl said.

Sen. Jeff Flake offered the benediction, expressing gratitude “for his life and for his sacrifice” and “that John made Arizona his home.”

By the time the ceremony ended, crowds gathered for the public viewing of McCain's closed casket, seeking shelter from Phoenix's summer heat under tents stocked with coolers filled with ice and water.

Several heat injuries occurred late in the afternoon as the temperature reached a high of 104 degrees, and two people were taken to the hospital, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

The line snaked down streets even as a continuous flow of people flowed past the casket. The visitation was to continue as long as people waited in line, said Rick Davis, McCain's former presidential campaign manager.

By the time government offices closed for the day, more than 7,500 people filed by, and that number was expected to grow, DPS spokesman Bart Graves said.

Some people traveled for hours, including a group of Vietnamese-born residents of Orange County, California, who arrived on two buses and wore yellow T-shirts reading, “We salute our hero Senator John McCain.”

McCain was beloved among many Vietnamese-Americans for his history of fighting alongside the South Vietnamese and for supporting the families of political detainees, said Derrick Nguyen, who was with the group.

Nguyen said that in the 1990s, McCain pushed an amendment to a law that allowed for unmarried, adult children of political detainees to come to the U.S.

“Many, many of the families that wouldn't have made it to America made it here,” he said. “And they have become U.S. citizens and good Americans.”

Ray Riordan, an 87-year-old Navy veteran who fought in the Korean War, came from Payson, Arizona.

“I grew up where a handshake was a contract and your word was your bond,” Riordan said. “He represented the last of that as far as I'm concerned.”

Kassandra Morales, 44, stood in line with her sons, 8 and 2. The Democrat brought a bouquet of flowers and said she had always looked up to McCain and voted for him.

“Yesterday I asked my son who his hero was. He gave me a rapper's name,” Morales said. “I brought my children here to show them what a real hero was.”

For some Arizona residents, McCain has been a political fixture their entire lives. He took office in the state in the early 1980s, first as a congressman and then as a senator.

Phil Hubbard, a health care recruiter who lives in Scottsdale, held a cold water bottle in each hand as he waited for a chance to pay his respects.

“He believed in something,” Hubbard said. “That's what he did, and that's what a lot of people need to do in this country. If you believe in something, stand up for it, whether it's popular or not.”

On Thursday morning, a procession through Phoenix will bring the casket to a memorial service at a Baptist church, with the public invited to line the route along a highway. Former Vice President Joe Biden will speak.

McCain will then depart Arizona for another viewing Friday at the U.S. Capitol, with a final memorial service at the Washington National Cathedral, followed by burial at the academy.

___

Associated Press writers Nicholas Riccardi, Jacques Billeaud and Anita Snow in Phoenix contributed to this report.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me