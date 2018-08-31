Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Featured Photography

Swimmer rescued from rip current

Getty Images | Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, 8:45 a.m.
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 30: A woman is rescued rescued by Andrew Reid after being caught in a rip at Bronte Beach on August 30, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a surf warning as massive waves continue to hit the NSW coast. The hazardous conditions are expected to render many coastal activities such as rock fishing, boating, and swimming too dangerous. (Photo by Jenny Evans/Getty Images)
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 30: A woman screams for help as she is caught in a rip at Bronte Beach on August 30, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a surf warning as massive waves continue to hit the NSW coast. The hazardous conditions are expected to render many coastal activities such as rock fishing, boating, and swimming too dangerous. (Photo by Jenny Evans/Getty Images)
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 30: A man comes to the aid of a woman caught in a rip at Bronte Beach on August 30, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a surf warning as massive waves continue to hit the NSW coast. The hazardous conditions are expected to render many coastal activities such as rock fishing, boating, and swimming too dangerous. (Photo by Jenny Evans/Getty Images)
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 30: Two people are assisted out of the water after being caught in a rip at Bronte Beach on August 30, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a surf warning as massive waves continue to hit the NSW coast. The hazardous conditions are expected to render many coastal activities such as rock fishing, boating, and swimming too dangerous. (Photo by Jenny Evans/Getty Images)
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 30: A woman is rescued by Anthony Carroll aka 'Harries' after being caught in a rip at Bronte Beach on August 30, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a surf warning as massive waves continue to hit the NSW coast. The hazardous conditions are expected to render many coastal activities such as rock fishing, boating, and swimming too dangerous. (Photo by Jenny Evans/Getty Images)
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 30: A woman is rescued by Anthony Carroll aka 'Harries' after being caught in a rip at Bronte Beach on August 30, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a surf warning as massive waves continue to hit the NSW coast. The hazardous conditions are expected to render many coastal activities such as rock fishing, boating, and swimming too dangerous. (Photo by Jenny Evans/Getty Images)
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 30: A woman is rescued by Anthony Carroll aka 'Harries' after being caught in a rip at Bronte Beach on August 30, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a surf warning as massive waves continue to hit the NSW coast. The hazardous conditions are expected to render many coastal activities such as rock fishing, boating, and swimming too dangerous. (Photo by Jenny Evans/Getty Images)
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 30: A woman is rescued after being caught in a rip at Bronte Beach on August 30, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a surf warning as massive waves continue to hit the NSW coast. The hazardous conditions are expected to render many coastal activities such as rock fishing, boating, and swimming too dangerous. (Photo by Jenny Evans/Getty Images)
A dramatic photo sequence of an ocean rescue in Sidney, Australia is captured by photographer Jenny Evans of Getty Images. A woman is rescued by Anthony Carroll aka ‘Harries' after being caught in a rip at Bronte Beach on August 30, 2018. The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a surf warning as massive waves continue to hit the NSW coast. The hazardous conditions are expected to render many coastal activities such as rock fishing, boating, and swimming too dangerous.

