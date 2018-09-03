Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Featured Photography

Week in pictures (Aug 27 - Sept 2)

Tribune-Review | Monday, Sept. 3, 2018, 7:51 a.m.
Gateway's color guard warm up before the game when Gateway hosted Penn-Trafford at Antimarino Stadium in Monroeville, Friday, August 31, 2018.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Pine-Richland's Luke Meckler makes a one-handed catch during the first quarter against Hempfield Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, at Pine-Richland High School.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Alaric Sappe, 6, of Leechburg takes a plunge into Leechburg Area Pool, Tuesday, August 28, 2018, on the last day of summer vacation for Leechburg Area students. Sappe starts first grade Wednesday at Leechburg Elementary. He would like to be a Monster Truck driver when he grows up.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
First-grader Nolan Hutton hugs his mother, Gina, as she drops him off inside his classroom on the first day of school at Sewickley Academy on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Pitt's Maurice Fftench leaps into the end zone past Albany defenders in the first quarter Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Quaker Valley's Sam Fichtl bursts through a banner at the start of a game against Central Valley on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, at Quaker Valley.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
First-grader Todi Adewumi looks back as he shuts his locker on the first day of classes at Sewickley Academy on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Steelers receiver Justin Hunter makes a leaping catch over the Panthers' Rashaan Gaulden (28) and Christian McCaffrey in the first quarter Thursday Aug. 30 2018 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Scott Henry of Greensburg prepares his campfire for brewing beer in 18th century fashion during Living History Weekend at Fort Ligonier on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Two people are rescued from the Kiski River Friday August 31, 2018 after their recreational vessel capsized around 4 p.m.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Assistant Cheer Coach Michele Fisher fixes a bow on one of her cheerleader's head prior to Upper St. Clair's game hosing Peters Township on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Imani Christian players kneel get ready to take the field prior to their game against Springdale in Wilkinsburg on Sept. 1, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Unionized steelworkers and allies rally outside of Clairton Coke Works in Clairton, Pa., on Aug. 30, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
