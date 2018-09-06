Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Featured Photography

Brett Kavanaugh Confirmation Hearing 2018

The Washington Post | Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, 8:39 a.m.
President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is sworn-in before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, to begin his testimony in his confirmation hearing to replace retired Justice Anthony Kennedy. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is sworn-in before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, to begin his testimony in his confirmation hearing to replace retired Justice Anthony Kennedy. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, takes notes as the Senate Judiciary Committee members make opening statements during his confirmation hearing, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, takes notes as the Senate Judiciary Committee members make opening statements during his confirmation hearing, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., right, accompanied by Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, left, speaks as President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, to begin his confirmation to replace retired Justice Anthony Kennedy. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., right, accompanied by Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, left, speaks as President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, to begin his confirmation to replace retired Justice Anthony Kennedy. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh listens to a opening statement from Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., during the Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, in Washington, to replace retired Justice Anthony Kennedy. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh listens to a opening statement from Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., during the Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, in Washington, to replace retired Justice Anthony Kennedy. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, far right, smiles as he sits with his family, from left, daughter Margaret, daughter Liza, and wife Ashley, just before being sworn in at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, far right, smiles as he sits with his family, from left, daughter Margaret, daughter Liza, and wife Ashley, just before being sworn in at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh is sworn in before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, to begin his confirmation to replace retired Justice Anthony Kennedy. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh is sworn in before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, to begin his confirmation to replace retired Justice Anthony Kennedy. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Fred Guttenberg, the father of Jamie Guttenberg who was killed in the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Fla., left, attempts to shake hands with President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, right, as he leaves for a lunch break while appearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, to begin his confirmation to replace retired Justice Anthony Kennedy. Kavanaugh did not shake his hand. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Fred Guttenberg, the father of Jamie Guttenberg who was killed in the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Fla., left, attempts to shake hands with President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, right, as he leaves for a lunch break while appearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, to begin his confirmation to replace retired Justice Anthony Kennedy. Kavanaugh did not shake his hand. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
A woman stands and voices her opposition to Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, during a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on his nomination for Supreme Court, on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
A woman stands and voices her opposition to Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, during a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on his nomination for Supreme Court, on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, a federal appeals court judge, center left, accompanied by Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, center right, appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, to begin his confirmation to replace retired Justice Anthony Kennedy. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, a federal appeals court judge, center left, accompanied by Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, center right, appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, to begin his confirmation to replace retired Justice Anthony Kennedy. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing as President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh appears on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, to begin his confirmation to replace retired Justice Anthony Kennedy. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing as President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh appears on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, to begin his confirmation to replace retired Justice Anthony Kennedy. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, listens to complaints from Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee about not having enough time to prepare for the start of his confirmation hearing to replace retired Justice Anthony Kennedy, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, listens to complaints from Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee about not having enough time to prepare for the start of his confirmation hearing to replace retired Justice Anthony Kennedy, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, a federal appeals court judge, appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, to begin his confirmation to replace retired Justice Anthony Kennedy. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, a federal appeals court judge, appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, to begin his confirmation to replace retired Justice Anthony Kennedy. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Updated 4 hours ago

WASHINGTON - The Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday begins what is expected to be a four-day hearing on President Donald Trump's nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to be the Supreme Court's 114th justice.

The senators and Kavanaugh will make opening statements on Tuesday. Kavanaugh will answer questions the next two days. And those supporting and opposing his nomination will testify after that.

- Who is Brett Kavanaugh?

Kavanaugh, 53, is a rarity for the Supreme Court: He was born in D.C., grew up in the Maryland suburbs and has lived his adult life in the area. He went to Georgetown Prep and resides with his wife and two daughters in Chevy Chase, Maryland.

Both his undergraduate and law degrees are from Yale, the same law school that produced Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito Jr. and Sonia Sotomayor.

For the Supreme Court term that began in 1993, he was a clerk for Justice Anthony Kennedy, the man he would replace. Justice Neil Gorsuch, Trump's first Supreme Court nominee, also worked in Kennedy's chambers that term.

The vast majority of Kavanaugh's professional life has been in government jobs rather than private practice. He served for four years as an assistant to independent counsel Kenneth Starr in the investigations of the Clinton administration and the suicide of Clinton aide Vince Foster.

He served five years in the administration of President George W. Bush, first as an associate counsel and then as staff secretary. Bush nominated Kavanaugh to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. After a bitter nomination fight that lasted for years, Kavanaugh was confirmed in 2006.

He has been part of more than 300 opinions on that court, with a consistently conservative record.

- What are his confirmation chances?

They are very good.

When Democrats last controlled the Senate, they changed the judicial nomination process to dispose of a requirement that a supermajority vote was needed to end a filibuster and proceed on the nomination of a lower court judge. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., pushed through a change in 2017 to include Supreme Court nominees, in order to move forward the nomination of Gorsuch.

For Kavanaugh, that means he will be confirmed if all Republican senators, who have a slim majority in the chamber, support him, regardless of Democratic opposition. Currently, no Republicans have announced opposition, and it appears more likely, as with Gorsuch, that several Democrats will cross over to vote for him.

But that assumes there are no surprises at the hearing, or in the weeks following, as senators prepare to vote.

McConnell wants to have Kavanaugh confirmed by the time the justices start their new term on Oct. 2.

- Who opposes his confirmation?

Most Democratic senators oppose Kavanaugh. While they acknowledge his credentials, Democrats say Kavanaugh is too conservative and would push the court too far to the right, especially on important issues such as abortion, voting rights, affirmative action, the environment and gay rights.

And so it follows that the loudest objections to Kavanaugh come from liberal organizations and groups dedicated to those issues. Because of the potential Kavanaugh holds to move the court in an opposite direction, some abortion rights groups and environmental organizations that in the past have remained neutral on Supreme Court nominees oppose Kavanaugh.

- How could the court change?

Kavanaugh's is the rare Supreme Court nomination that could dramatically alter the court.

Usually a president is replacing one liberal with another, or one conservative with someone else on the right. Both of President Barack Obama's nominations fit that pattern, for instance, as did Trump's choice of Gorsuch to take the place of the late justice Antonin Scalia.

But Kavanaugh would be replacing the pivotal justice, one who most of the time voted with fellow conservatives but sided with liberals on some of the most important decisions the court made on social issues.

Kavanaugh's confirmation would likely mean that Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. becomes the court's justice-in-the-middle. That is an unusual role for a chief justice. He has formed a majority with liberals in only a handful of cases.

In the court's most recent decisions on affirmative action, abortion and gay rights , for instance, Kennedy provided the deciding vote, and Roberts sided with conservatives in the minority.

- Does this mean abortion will be outlawed?

Not necessarily. But it would indicate that more of the restrictions on the procedure that some states have enacted would be approved by the Supreme Court.

Kennedy was part of the majority that in a 1992 case, Planned Parenthood v. Casey, upheld the basic guarantee of Roe v. Wade that a woman has a right to obtain an abortion. While the decision acknowledged a state's interest in protecting fetal life, it said restrictions could not impose an “undue burden” on a woman's right.

The fight since then has been over where to draw that line.

It's possible that a court without Kennedy would overturn Casey and by extension, Roe. But it could also whittle away at the right by approving more restrictions.

In the court's most recent look at abortion rights, for instance, Kennedy sided with the court's liberals in striking down a Texas law that imposed additional requirements of doctors and clinics. The majority said they were pretext for restricting access.

Trump said during the campaign he would nominate only “pro-life judges,” and it is likely that Gorsuch and Kavanaugh, if they had been on the court at the time, would have sided with the other conservatives to uphold the law.

There are numerous challenges to abortion restrictions imposed by states on their way to the Supreme Court.

- Will the health care law be overturned?

That is certainly one reason Democrats give for opposing Kavanaugh's nomination. Another challenge to the Affordable Care Act has been filed by states that say recent action by Congress has undermined the legal argument the Supreme Court used to uphold the law.

Kavanaugh may be amenable to such an argument, but this is one area where his replacement of Kennedy does not necessarily shift the court.

Kennedy was in the minority when Roberts joined the court's liberals to uphold Obamacare on a 5 to 4 vote in 2010. The five justices that made up the majority are still on the court. Kennedy did vote with them in a second challenge to Obamacare, but his sixth vote was unnecessary to the outcome.

(c) 2018, The Washington Post.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me