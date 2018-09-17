Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Week in pictures (Sept 10 - Sept 16)

Tribune-Review | Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, 9:36 p.m.
Twin sisters Ellisyn Murphy, 3, (center) and Madelyn, of Ebensburg, play with hats and an umbrella while with their family at a living history encampment of Civil War era re-enactors Saturday, Sept. 14, 2018 during the 111th annual Stahlstown Flax Scutching Festival in Stahlstown.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Joey stands alert with the help of his prosthetic at the front window on Thursday Sept 8, 2018.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
A memorial is added to prior to a vigil held for Mac Miller at Frick Park on Sept. 11, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Fans wait prior to a vigil held for Mac Miller at Frick Park on Sept. 11, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Steelers running back James Conner honors Mac Miller on his shoes during warm ups for the Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Emily Barth, of Stahlstown, works at a spinning wheel creating threads from flax fibers Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018 during the 111th annual Stahlstown Flax Scutching Festival in Stahlstown. Barth started weaving four years ago and has been involved in the festival since then. The festival has been offering the public demonstrations in how flax linens were handmade, a craft which dates to the Biblical times and older, since its start in 1907 in Stahlstown.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster beats the Chiefs' kendall Fuller for a second-quarter touchdown Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Stundd Steelers fans after the Chiefs gain a 21-0 advantage in the first quarter Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Rafiq Payne of Stanton Heights (far left) takes a selfie with zombies Tonya Sand (from left), Matt Limegrover of Verona and Allie Lampman of Knoxville during the 'Rooftop Shindig: Night of the Living Dead' event on the top of the Theater Square Garage on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
The Pitt band holds a large American Flag during the national anthem before playing Georgia Tech Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Pitt student section during the Georgia Tech game Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Alicyanaha Mobley, 3, of Penn Hills waits while her father, Andre Mobley, President of the ANEW Tenants Association finishes cooking on the grill in front of Val Mar Gardens apartment complex in Penn Hills where they both live, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. Penn Hills shut off the water to the apartment complex forcing the eviction of 25 families after the landlord failed to pay the municipality after collecting money for the bill from residents.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
A rainbow shines above Viking Stadium before a game between Mount Pleasant and Derry Area Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, at Mount Pleasant High School.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
A view from the press box during warmups prior to the start of game between Seneca Valley and Mt. Lebanon on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, at Seneca Valley.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Mars fans cheer at the start of their game when Mars hosted Penn Hills, Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
The week in pictures throughout the region captured by the Tribune-Review visuals staff.

click me