Featured Photography

Week in pictures (Sept 17 - Sept 23)

Tribune-Review | Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, 11:18 a.m.
McKeesport's Quaran Sayles (4) rushes the ball during their game against Plum on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Charlene Weyels-Price, 71, waits to head to her wedding ceremony while with her granddaughter, Hyla Johnson, of Asheville, N.C., on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018 at Redstone Highlands in North Huntingdon.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Nikita wait patiently for Paul Caldwell to take her for a ride in Northmoreland Park.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Salem's Sean Galvin collides with Belle Vernon's Markello Apodiakos during their game on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, in Greensburg.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Dylan DeShong, 5, of Ford City, is strapped in his car seat by PennDOT Safety Press Officer Jay Ofsanik as Ford City Sgt. John Atherton and the boy's mother, Sara, look on. Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2014.
Louis B. Ruediger
Greensburg Salem's Dajauhn Hertzog sports face paint during warms up before Greensburg Salem faced off against Laurel Highlands, at Offutt Field for Greensburg Salem's Homecoming, Friday, Sept. 21, 2018.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Anthony Sirk, works on a wardrobe design inside of the Pittsburgh Playhouse at Point Park University in Downtown on Sept. 19, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Upper St. Clair's Jason Sweeney (12) looks to pass during their game against West Allegheny on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Derry's Matt McDowell breaks up a pass by North Catholic's Tyree Brown during WPIAL football at Derry Area High School on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Valley High School Marching Band member Brinley O'Sullivan (right) helps fellow bandmate Michael Hika with adjusting his hat's plume before their performance during the Alle-Kiski Marching Band Festival on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018 at Deer Lakes High School.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Oubnee Roberts, of Donora, strums at the strings of a Celtic harp at Idlewild Park on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018 during the 60th Ligonier Highland Games. Roberts said she is in the process of taking harp lessons.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Models wearing Elaine Healy's designs walk the runway at Pittsburgh Fashion Week's show inside of Wintergarden at PPG Place on Sept. 20, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Concession stand worker J.R Miller serves hot burgers to customers while working at the concession stand at Hempfield Area High School before the start of Friday night football against Norwin on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Riverview cheerleaders wait on the sidelines prior to the start of a game against Leechburg on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, at Leechburg.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Drummer Sarah Emerick, (middle), practices with her bandmates at Idlewild Park on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018 during the 60th Ligonier Highland Games. Emerick is from Cleveland and a member of the 87th Cleveland Pipe Band.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Miles, a Labrador Retriever mix, looks out of his pen at Animal Friends in Ohio Township, Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018. Miles was one of six dogs brought to the Pittsburgh area by Pittsburgh Aviation Animal Rescue Team from the hurricane ravaged areas around the Virginia/North Carolina state line.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Sam Treager, dodges the rain to keep the headstones clear, at St. Mary's Cemetery off Donohoe Rd. in Unity Township, on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
The week in pictures throughout the region captured by the Tribune-Review visuals staff.

