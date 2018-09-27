This Month In Sports History: September

Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
The Associated Press | Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, 8:03 a.m.
Sandy Koufax of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches to Chris Krug of the Chicago Cubs in the top of the ninth inning, en route to his perfect game in Los Angeles, Calif., on Sept. 9, 1965. (AP Photo/Harold P. Matosian)
Florence Griffith Joyner falls to her knees in a prayerful manner after taking then 200-meter Olympic final in world record time in Seoul.
A young fan at the NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and the New York Giants at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., sends his message to striking NFL football players on his football helmet, Sept. 21, 1982. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Grounds crew members work on the field at Wrigley Field, home of the Chicago Cubs, Sept. 14, 1994. Major League owners canceled the season 34 days into the players' strike. For the first time since 1904, there will be no World Series. (AP Photo/Beth A. Keiser)
Sugar Ray Robinson, blood streaming from his battered right eye, throws a hard right to the jaw of middleweight champion Randy Turpin in the tenth round of their title bout at the Polo Grounds in New York, Sept. 21, 1951. Soon after this punch the fight was stopped at 2:52 of the round with Robinson battering a helpless champion. (AP Photo)
Green Bay Packers fans wearing the record number of touchdown passes by quarterback Brett Favre take photos from the stands as the Packers during the Packers' 23-16 win over the Minnesota Vikings.
Cincinnati Reds' Pete Rose slams his 4,192 hit, September 11, 1985, in Cincinnati to break Ty Cobb's all-time hitting record. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
A slow-shutter exposure captures the camera flashes from all around Busch Stadium as they attempt to record history, during the first pitch of the first at-bat of St. Louis Cardinals home run slugger Mark McGwire against the Chicago Cubs, in St. Louis, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 1998. McGwire it tied with Roger Maris for most home runs in a single season with 61. McGwire grounded out on the play. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke)
Sadaharu Oh, of the Yomiuri Giants, known as Japan's 'Babe Ruth,' is shown warming up at a game in Japan, in 1977. Oh hit the 756th home run of his 19-year professional baseball career before 50,000 roaring fans at Tokyo Stadium, Sept. 3, 1977. It was his 40th home run of the season and it broke the American record held by Hank Aaron. (AP Photo)
Ms. Billie Jean King waves to crowds at the Astrodome in Houston, Tex., Sep 20,1973 as she is borne onto the crowd on a multi-colored throne carried by four men for her match with Bobby Riggs.(AP Photo)
Canadian sprinter Ben Johnson, left, looks over at rival Carl Lewis at the finish of the 100-meter race in Seoul, Korea, Saturday, Sept. 24, 1988. Runners are from left: Johnson, Calvin Smith, U.S.; Linford Christie, Great Britain and Lewis, U.S. Olympic officials later stripped Johnson of his gold medal and world record at the games in Seoul, after he tested positive for steroids. Johnson was banned from competition for life.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre celebrates as he heads back to the bench after throwing a 16-yard touchdown pass to Packers wide receiver Greg Jennings during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings.
The New York Mets dugout at Shea Stadium lay empty in New York on Thursday, Sept. 15, 1994. The remainder of the 1994 season was cancelled by the owners on Wednesday, when it became apparent that there could be no timely settlement of a strike by the Major League baseball players association. (AP Photo/Ed Bailey)
Former Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards guard Michael Jordan wipes tears from his eyes as he prepares to deliver his address during his enshrinement ceremony into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass., Friday night, Sept. 11, 2009. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)
St. Louis Cardinals' Mark McGwire points skyward as he heads for home plate after hitting his record-setting 62nd single-season home run off of Chicago Cubs pitcher Steve Trachsel in the fourth inning.
West German policemen wearing sweatsuits, bullet-proof vests and armed with submachine guns, take up positions on September 5, 1972 on Olympic Village rooftops where armed Palestine commandos were holding Israeli team members hostage during the Summer Olympic Games in Munich, Germany. (AP Photo)
Nashville Predators left wing Scott Hartnell packs his gear after working out at the team's practice facility on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2004 in Nashville, Tenn. Players will not be able to use team facilities after Wednesday if the National Hockey League locks out its players Thursday. Such a move threatens to keep the sport off the ice for the entire 2004-05 season. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
U.S. diver Greg Louganis stands wearing an Olympic gold medal after winning the men's springboard competition in Seoul, Korea, Sept. 20, 1988. China's Tan Liangde, left, was second and Li Delian third. (AP Photo/Jim Gerberich)
Jimmy Connors, of Belleville, Ill., celebrates his five-set victory over Aaron Krickstein at the U.S. Open, Monday, Sept. 2, 1991 in New York. Connors, who is 39 today, beat Krichstein, of Grosse Pointe, Mich., 3-6, 7-6 (10-8), 1-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) in 4 hrs., 42 mins. at the National Tennis Center. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan)
