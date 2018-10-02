Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Scenes of destruction and suffering in Indonesia

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, 4:42 p.m.
In this Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, file photo, people survey outside the flooded shopping mall which was damaged following earthquakes and a tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana, File)
In this Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, file photo, a man carries the body of a child who was killed in the tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. (AP Photo/Rifki, FIle)
In this Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, file photo, a rescuer inspects the damage of Roa-Roa Hotel following a massive earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana, File)
In this Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, file photo released by the Indonesian Presidential Office, Indonesian President Joko Widodo walks through the damaged area following earthquakes and a tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. (Agus Suparto/Indonesian Presidential Office via AP, File)
In this Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, file photo, people survey inside a shopping mall damaged following earthquakes and a tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana, File)
In this Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, file photo, people carry away items from a shopping mall badly damaged by a massive earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana, File)
In this Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, file photo, rescuers carry a survivor rescued from a restaurant building damaged by a massive earthquake and a tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana, File)
In this Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, file photo, people survey the mosque damaged in a massive earthquake and a tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana, File)
In this Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, file photo, villagers view a ship swept ashore by a tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. (AP Photo/Rio Mario, File)
In this Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, file photo, a man walks inside a shopping mall which was damaged following earthquakes and a tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana, File)
In this Sunday, Sept. 30, 20128, file photo, villagers carry the body of a victim following earthquakes and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. (AP Photo/Arimacs Wilander, File)
In this Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, file photo, people survey the damage of a shopping mall following earthquakes and a tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana, File)
In this Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, file photo, rescuers carry an earthquake survivor at restaurant building damaged by a massive earthquake and a tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana, File)
In this Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, file photo, workers carry goods from their shop at a shopping mall damaged by a massive earthquake and a tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana, File)
In this Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, file photo, rescuers try to rescue a 15-year old earthquake victim Nurul Istikharah from flood water in her damaged house following earthquakes and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. (AP Photo/Arimacs Wilander, File)
In this Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, file photo, people queue for gasoline following a massive earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)
In this Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, file photo, a damaged shopping mall sits in flood water following earthquakes and a tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana, File)
PALU, Indonesia (AP) — The powerful earthquake and tsunami that struck the Indonesian island of Sulawesi left heart-wrenching scenes of destruction and human suffering.

The toll of more than 800 dead is largely from the city of Palu and is expected to rise as areas cut off by the damage are reached. The regencies of Donggala, Sigi and Parigi Moutong — with a combined population of 1.2 million — have yet to be fully assessed.

The magnitude 7.5 earthquake struck at dusk Friday and spawned a tsunami said to have been as high as 6 meters (20 feet) in places.

It was the latest natural disaster to hit Indonesia, which is frequently struck by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis because of its location on the “Ring of Fire,” an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin. In December 2004, a massive magnitude 9.1 earthquake off Sumatra island in western Indonesia triggered a tsunami that killed 230,000 people in a dozen countries. More recently, a powerful quake on the island of Lombok killed 505 people in August.

