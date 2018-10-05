AP historical photos : professional wrestling

Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
The Associated Press | Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, 3:42 p.m.
George Wagner, Hollywood wrestler, got his hair mussed during a match with Marvin Mercer at Washington on Nov. 17, 1948. Although the “pretty one” registers anguish, he won the match. (AP Photo/Bill Ingraham)
World Wrestling Federation Heavyweight Champion Hulk Hogan, right, faces off against Andre the Giant at a New York press conference on Feb. 3, 1988 to promote their upcoming bout on 'The Main Event,' an NBC prime time special to be aired Feb. 5th. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Twenty-three year-old twins, Benny, left, Billy McGuire of Hendersonville, N.C. drew a crowd Friday, March 28, 1970 as they deposited their total 1,300 ponds of weight on two mini-bikes outside New York's Hotel Taft. The boys were on their way to a studio where they were to tape an appearance on the Merv Griffin Show. Benny, weight 660 ponds, and Billy, weight 640. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler)
Former Heavyweight Champion Boxer Mike Tyson, right, gets a finger in the chest from wrestler Shawn Michaels during Wrestlemania XIV in Boston Sunday, March 29, 1998. Tyson, the former heavyweight boxing champion, serving as ``a special enforcer'' for the World Wrestling Federation championship match between Michaels and challenger Stone Cold Steve Austin at the FleetCenter.(AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
Professional wrestler Andre the Giant tosses heavyweight contender Chuck Wepner out of the ring for a third round victory in a boxer vs. wrestler match Friday, June 26, 1976, at Shea Stadium in New York. (AP Photo)
Sky Hi Lee, left, 290-pound grappler from Toronto, Canada, gets a new up-to-the-minute hairdo as Pat O'Connor, 230-pound wrestler from New Zealand, connects with a flying kick in their semifinal bout at Madison Square Garden in New York, Feb. 15, 1954. O'Connor won the match in 14 minutes and 11 seconds. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler)
Championship World Wrestling Federation wrestler Shawn Michaels, is escorted by a Boston Police officer past fans into Boston City Hall Plaza for a pre-Wrestlemania Public Workout, Thursday, March 26, 1998. Wrestlemania XIV is scheduled for Sunday, March 29, 1998 and pits Shawn Michaels against Stone Cold Steve Austin in the Championship match to feature 'Iron Mike' Tyson as a 'Special Enforcer.' (AP Photo/ Victoria Arocho)
?Haiti Kid? Kessler Raymond, from Port-au-Prince, Haiti, a professional wrestler, right, stands with ?Sheik Ali Abdulla of Saudi Arabia?, Al Greco, a pro-wrestling promoter, after testifying at the Senate Democratic Task Force on Professional Wrestling in New York on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 1985. The Task Force examined the controversial industry, particularly the effects of staged violence on impressionable viewers. (AP Photo/Ed Bailey)
In this April 4, 1989 file photo, Randy "Macho Man" Savage, top, has challenger Hulk Hogan in a headlock during the main event for Wresltemania V in Atlantic City, N.J. Savage, whose legal name is Randy Mario Poffo, died in a car crash in Florida on Friday, May 20, 2011, according to a Florida Highway Patrol crash report. (AP Photo/B. Vartan Boyajian)
Heavyweight boxer Chuck Wepner, left, Compares fists with Andre 'The Giant' Roussimoff at a New York press conference, Tuesday, May 4, 1976. It was announced that Andre had agreed to right Wepner in a mixed wrestler boxer bout. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler)
World Wrestling Federation champion Hulk Hogan, right, and world heavyweight boxing champion James Buster Douglas rejoice after they both defeated 'Macho King' Randy Savage during the WWF Championship Title Match in Detroit, Mich., Feb. 23, 1990. Hogan defeated Savage to retain his title in which Douglas refereed. Savage didn't like the count Douglas gave him so he started fighting Douglas, who landed a right to savage, knocking him out. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon)
Fireworks go off behind Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura, who skipped the formal attire by dressing as 'The Body' during his People's Celebration inauguration Saturday night, Jan. 16, 1999, in Minneapolis. Ventura, a former pro wrestler who shocked the state and the world by beating the Republican and Democratic candidates for governor told the deafening crowd, 'The Body's back for tonight!' (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
A profile view of Maurice Tillet, Feb. 23, 1940. (AP Photo)
Gorgeous George arranges his marcelled ringlets, with the assistance of Jackson Hunter, his valet, before making his grand entrance for his wrestling act at Madison Square Garden, New York on Feb. 23, 1949. (AP Photo/EF)
Announcer Jimmy Lennon raises the arm of Pedro Morales after he beat The Destroyer for the World Heavyweight Wrestling Championship in Los Angeles on March 13, 1965. The Destroyer was defending his championship in the match. (AP Photo)
Sudanese wrestler Abdullah 'The Butcher' throws himself onto Japan's Great Baba during a wrestling duel at Chicago's International Amphitheatre on Saturday, Feb. 12, 1979 in Chicago. Baba was able to recover to win the best two of three matches ---- even though Abdullah tossed him out of the ring to win one himself. (AP Photo)
Terry Bollea aka Hulk Hogan, left, wins back the World Wrestling Federation Title after defeating 'Macho Man' Randy Savage during WrestleMania V sponsored by Trump Plaza Hotel Casino, Sunday, April 4, 1989, in Atlantic City, N.J. The referee is unidentified. (AP Photo/B. Vartan Boyajian)
Wrestler Andre the Giant, left, stares heavyweight boxer Chuck Wepner in the face as they met in New York Saturday, June 19, 1976. Andre and Wepner, on hand for a television weight in cermony will face each other again when they meet for a Ten round preliminary match prior to the Mohammed Ali Antonio Inoki boxing wrestling match June 26.(AP Photo/Ray Stubblebine)
The AP Image archives provide a glimpse back into the history of professional wrestling.

