Featured Photography

Week in pictures (Oct 1 - Oct 8)

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, 8:12 a.m.
Clairton cheerleaders strut in a parade towards the stadium prior to their game against Imani Christian on Oct. 5, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Landon Leary, 7, (bottom) jumps at floating bubbles being created by Valentina Kinzey (left) while other children play in front of Diamond Park during the grand opening celebration of the completed renovation of the park on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 in Ligonier. The $3.5 million renovation project adds many new features to the historic downtown spot.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Ryan Stiffey (left) of Delmont talks with Keith Brinker while Jack Brentzel, 8, and friend Blake Anders, 8, of Export, (right) play on Brinker's 1963 Oliver farm tractor on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018 during the 36th annual Delmont Apple 'n Arts Festival at Shields Farm in Delmont.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Clairton warms up prior to their game against Imani Christian on Oct. 5, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
The Penguins at center ice before playing the Capitals Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Dave Stolitca (right) and Harvey Bush, both of Greensburg, watch as forklift operator Bill Savage (left) picks up wooden crates of apples for customers on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018 at the 36th annual Delmont Apple 'n Arts Festival at Shields Farm in Delmont.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Pitt'sJeff George Jr. (3) celebrates Therran Coleman's interception against Syracuse in overtime to ice the game Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Volunteer Linda Pershing of Ligonier hands out champagne flutes with cider for a toast with special donors during the grand opening celebration of Ligonier's Diamond Park on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 in Ligonier. The $3.5 million renovation project adds many new features to the historic downtown spot.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
A huge blacksnake stretches across Guyers Road in Upper Burrell, Thursday Oct 4, 2018.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
South Fayette's goalkeeper, Faith Falick (0), leaps to grab a ball inside the penalty box during their game against Ambridge on Oct. 3, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Sidney Crosby jumps to distract Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby as Kris Letting's shot gets by him in overtime for the game winner Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Brandi Graham, and her daughter, Gemma, 2, of West Elizabeth, make s'mores at the Thomas Jefferson High School Homecoming Carnival on Oct. 4, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
The Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger hugs Antonio Brown after brown beat the Falcons' Robert Alford for a fourth-quarter touchdown Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Tom Hanks talks with Nathalie and Mario Lemieux during the Penguins Capitals in the first period Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Bruce Cooper, of Adams in Butler County, helps push his 4-person boat off of the docks of the Tree Rivers Rowing Club on Washington's Landing on Oct. 4, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
The week in pictures throughout the region captured by the Tribune-Review visuals staff.

