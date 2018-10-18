This Month In Sports History: October

Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
The Associated Press | Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, 12:39 p.m.
Brooklyn Dodgers center fielder Duke Snider, left, and pitcher Don Newcombe put on hats filled with beer as they celebrate in the dressing room after their World Series victory over the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium in New York City on Oct. 4, 1955.
In this Oct. 1, 1975 file photo, Heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali connects with a right against challenger Joe Frazier in the ninth round of their title fight in Manila, Philippines. Ali won the fight on a decision to retain the title. Ali, the magnificent heavyweight champion whose fast fists and irrepressible personality transcended sports and captivated the world, has died according to a statement released by his family Friday, June 3, 2016. (AP Photo/Mitsunori Chigita)
Extending gloved hands skyward in racial protest, U.S. athletes Tommie Smith, center, and John Carlos stare downward during the playing of the Star Spangled Banner after Smith received the gold and Carlos the bronze for the 200 meter run at the Summer Olympic Games in Mexico City on Oct. 16, 1968. Australian silver medalist Peter Norman is at left. (AP Photo)
Eyes forward at Tokyoís National Stadium as five interlocking Olympic rings thrown high and perfectly in the sky by jet planes drift over the stadium during the opening ceremonies for the 1964 Olympics on Saturday, Oct. 10, 1964 in Tokyo, Japan. At the head of the stairway is the bowl containing the Olympic flame. (AP Photo)
Los Angeles King's hockey great Wayne Gretzky is in celebration with teammates in Edmonton, on Oct. 15, 1989 after breaking the all time scoring record held by Gordie Howe. The record of 1,850 goals was broken with Gretzky's overtime goal. (AP Photo)
Two Sumo wrestlers in action as an umpire looks on at the Royal Albert Hall, London, Great Britain on the opening day, October 9, 1991 of the five day Sumo Tournament. In all forty of Japan's Sumo fighters will be taking part in the event, the first time that the sport has taken place in Britain. (AP Photo/Martin Hayhow)
This aerial view shows the Huntington Avenue Baseball Grounds during the first World Series game between the Boston Pilgrims and the Pittsburgh Pirates in Boston, Ma., on Oct. 1, 1903. The Pirates defeated the Pilgrims in game one, 7-3. Boston went on to win the first American League versus the National League World Series, five games to three. (AP Photo)
This is a Oct. 30, 1974 file photo perspiration flies from the head of George Foreman as he takes a right from challenger Muhammad Ali in the seventh round in the match dubbed Rumble in the Jungle in Kinshasa, Zaire. Foreman was knocked out in the eighth round. It was 40 years ago that two men met just before dawn on Oct. 30, 1974, to earn $5 million in the Rumble in the Jungle. In one of boxing's most memorable moments, Muhammad Ali stopped the fearsome George Foreman to recapture the heavyweight title in the impoverished African nation of Zaire. (AP Photo/Ed Kolenovsky, File)
Chicago Bears Walter Payton raises his hand in victory after setting a record to become the National Football League?s all-time rushing leader with 12,317 yards, Sunday, Oct. 7, 1984 in Chicago. The record came during the third quarter against New Orleans in Chicago. (AP Photo/Fred Jewell)
Leo Durocher, right, manager of the New York Giants, dances for joy as her urges third baseman Bobby Thomson toward home after Thomson hit a fourth inning homer with Monte Irvin on base during the National League Tie-Breaker Series against the Brooklyn Dodgers at Ebbets Field in Brooklyn, New York, Oct. 1, 1951. These two runs plus a home run by Irvin in the eighth inning gave the Giants a 3-1 opening victory over the Dodgers in their best-of-three playoff for the National League pennant. The Dodgers' only run was a second inning homer by Andy Pafko. (AP Photo)
New York Yankees outfielder Roger Maris, celebrates his 61st homerun in the Yankee locker room, Oct. 1, 1961. (AP Photo)
Former Indiana State basketball star Larry Bird, right, holds up his new Boston Celtics uniform jersey bearing number 33 with Celtics president Red Auerbach, left, at a news conference in Boston, Mass.,in a Friday, June 8, 1979 photo. Red Auerbach, who coached the Boston Celtics to nine championships in the 1950s and 1960s, died Saturday, Oct. 28, 2006.
In this Oct. 3, 1995 file photo, O.J. Simpson, center, reacts as he is found not guilty of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman, as members of his defense team, F. Lee Bailey, left, and Johnnie Cochran Jr., right, look on, in Los Angeles. The suit, tie and shirt that O.J. Simpson wore on the day he was acquitted of murder have been acquired by the Newseum in Washington, D.C. The clothing donation was announced Tuesday April 6, 2010, ending a dispute involving the former football star, Fred Goldman, whose son was killed, and Simpson's former manager who had the suit. (AP Photo/Pool, Myung J. Chun, file)
Bobby Thomson, Larry Jansen and Sal Maglie celebrate New York Giants? win over Brooklyn Dodgers as they get really together in clubhouse at Polo Grounds in New York, Oct. 3, 1951 after 5-4 uphill win. Trailing all season, the New Yorkers tied the Dodgers and won best-of-three playoff series for senior loop flag and chance to meet New York Yankees in World Series. Thomson hit the 3-run homer which won Jansen replaced Maglie, starting hurler, on the mound and got credit for the victory?his 23rd of the 1951 season. (AP Photo)
Bill Russell, left, star of the Boston Celtics is congratulated by coach Arnold 'Red' Auerbach after scoring his 10,000th point in the NBA game against the Baltimore Bullets in Boston Garden in a Dec. 12, 1964, photo. Auerbach, who coached the Boston Celtics to nine championships in the 1950s and 1960s, died Saturday, Oct. 28, 2006.
A look back at sports history in the month of October via the Associated Press archives.

